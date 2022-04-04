Blink Fitness Announces Strong Post-COVID Performance with March 2022 Closing as Best Sales Month in Company's 11 year History

Company offers its first ever "no commitment" membership for $10/month*

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country and individuals have started to become more comfortable in a post-COVID world, Blink Fitness announced record sales performance numbers today. According to recent company data, March was the highest sales month in the history of the business, and February surpassed any previous February in the company's history.

Blink Fitness' in-gym traffic data also indicates as members return to the gym, and new members join, they are more engaged than ever, and committed to returning to a fitness routine. Overall, the company's gym check-ins have been significantly higher than 2019, up double digits in March of 2022 vs. March of 2019.

"We are thrilled to see the trend that was undoubtedly coming – people getting back to the gym in record numbers," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "As the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are ready to return to their fitness routines or start a new health habit. Blink's approachable gym experience, accessible fitness expertise, and incredible value have made us a destination for this great migration back."

To extend our welcoming fitness environment to everyone and further enhance our inclusive community, Blink is currently offering a $10/month with just $1 to join membership with no commitment (excluding Manhattan locations) – the lowest non-commitment plan the company has ever offered.

All Blink locations offer valuable perks with memberships, including, but not limited to a free 30-minute start-up-session with a certified personal fitness trainer. In this session individuals get the personalization they need, from beginners who want to get familiar with the gym equipment, to those who are looking to be challenged in a new weekly gym routine. Premium members can bring a guest everytime they check-in and get unlimited access to the Blink Fitness app that includes 500+ workout class videos, tasty recipes, and customizable fitness and wellness content on demand.^

Blink Fitness has over 100 locations across the country and is continuing to expand. Expect an announcement on a new location opening later this spring.

*Limited time offer to purchase Gray membership plan ends 4/14/2022 at 11:59 PM. Offer available at select locations only. Gray membership is for access to one location. Membership types vary by gym. Cancellation notice period applies. See membership Terms and Conditions for details. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Blink reserves the right to extend, modify, or eliminate this offer at any time. Taxes may apply. Please see the gym for more details.

^Free Blink App access including unlimited content with paid Blue and Green memberships. Gray and Orange members have unlimited access for 14 days from the start of their membership and limited access thereafter. Pre-sale members will have unlimited content access from membership purchase, and upon home club opening will then have access based upon membership type. Third-party members (such as members through ClassPass, corporate agreements, and healthcare agreements) have limited access. Content not available for download. Internet access required.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood

Above Muscle by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink

is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by

the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a

premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with

the physical benefits. Blink has over 100 locations open or in development throughout New York, New

Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has

been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by

Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide. For more information about Blink,

visit blinkfitness.com.

