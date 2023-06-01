Blink Fitness Celebrates Pride in Partnership with The OUT Foundation

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium and affordable fitness brand that prioritizes Mood Above Muscle®, is celebrating Pride month with a series of initiatives throughout June in support of The OUT Foundation. The partnership will support The OUT Foundation's work in removing the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals' from access to and participation in fitness, health, and wellness.

Beginning June 1, for every Green membership sold, Blink will donate $10 to The OUT Foundation*. Blink's Green membership includes access to all Blink locations, bring-a-friend-anytime benefits, and unlimited access to the Blink App that delivers daily fitness and wellness content, including thousands of video workouts.

Blink will be hosting a free Pride workout event at select Blink Fitness locations on Saturday, June 10th, from 10am-11am. Led by certified personal trainers, the free group training classes will be open to the public and will offer a full body workout meant to keep individuals moving, having fun and feeling energized by the end of the session. Non-members are welcome. Blink will donate $1 for each participant that attends the class to The OUT Foundation.**Register for the class here.

Additionally, Blink will offer a limited-edition Pride t-shirt that is available for purchase at select Blink gym locations for $27; $2 from each t-shirt sale will be donated to The OUT Foundation. Blink's Pride t-shirt is unisex and available in sizes S-XXL.

"As a brand built on the vision of being the gym for every body, Blink has inclusion at the very heart of our core values," said Madeleine Merchant, Blink Fitness Head of People. "We are honored to support the important work of The OUT Foundation this Pride month, and we hope our commitment and contribution can extend their outreach and support of the LGBTQ+ community."

"We are excited to share The OUT Foundation's mission of inclusive fitness with Blink members and employees," said Tina M. Weaver, Executive Director of The OUT Foundation. "Partnering with Blink Fitness is critical to ensure fitness, health and wellness spaces are safe and welcoming. We commend the team at Blink and are inspired by their commitment to serving our LGBTQ+ community together, in solidarity."

*Limited time offer, for each Green plan purchased $10 will be donated to The OUT Foundation in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Ends 11:59PM EST 6/30/2023. Visit participating Blink Fitness locations for more details.

**Available on a first come first served basis.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has over 120 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

About The OUT Foundation

Since their founding in 2011, The OUT Foundation has been committed to it's mission to remove the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals' from access and participation in fitness, health, and wellness, ensuring their success.  LGBTQ+ people face even more of a barrier finding safety and comfort in traditional fitness spaces. The OUT Foundation serves to ensure the success of LGBTQ+ individuals by removing the obstacles that prevent access and participation in fitness, health, and wellness spaces. The OUT Foundation currently partners with 174 locations nationally and 7 locations internationally.

