Blink Fitness Continues Illinois Expansion with New Gym in North Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Illinois, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Residents in North Riverside seeking a new fitness option will soon be able to enjoy a premium-quality, affordable fitness experience, as Blink Fitness will open a new gym in the state of Illinois. The club will open the doors to its much-anticipated location at 7509 West Cermak Rd. on Monday, July 26.

Blink memberships start at just $10 per month, and the North Riverside gym is currently offering a limited time pre-opening discount on Blue Memberships for $0 down, $0 first month, 0 commitment.* Local residents and area commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships now on Blink's website or in-gym. Blink memberships also offer members access to 500+ FREE on-demand video workouts through their app and live workout classes.**

"Blink is looking forward to continuing our expansion throughout Illinois to offer accessible exercise experiences to everyone in Riverside," said Adrianna Carrasco, Senior Area Manager for Blink Fitness in Illinois and Texas. "We are excited to bring the Blink experience to even more people in the Chicago area, especially after the difficulty this past year has brought."

Blink Fitness North Riverside will feature state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, body weight training and more. Certified personal trainers will be available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start up session. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30.

All Blink Fitness gyms are now at 100% capacity and masks are optional for fully vaccinated members. Additionally, members with the Blink app can continue to utilize the capacity tracker to plan their workout. Locker rooms and showers are available for all members, and premium guest privileges have also been reinstated, allowing green and blue members to bring a guest. All new protocols and safety details can also be found in our FAQs .

For more information on the Blink Fitness North Riverside gym, visit our website .

To contact the team at the new North Riverside gym, email [email protected] .

Connect with Blink:

Instagram: @BlinkFitness



Facebook: BlinkFitness



Twitter: @BlinkFitness

* Offer limited to the first 500 individuals to redeem for Blink North Riverside membership and is available until 11:59PM CST on July 26, 2021. Discounted "Blue" plan membership dues of $15.00 per month for the first twelve (12) months of membership; no minimum commitment (i.e., waiver of Blink's standard cancellation fee); $0.00 joining fee and $0.00 payments due before September 1, 2021. Payment card information must be provided as part of joining and a $0.01 card processing fee (the "Start Up Fee") may be charged by Blink to that card. Standard monthly cancellation rules apply and payment of Blink's standard annual maintenance fee, apply. Additional terms apply, contact North Riverside or see membership agreement for complete terms. Offer subject to change and cancellation by Blink at any time and without notice.

**Free Blink App access including unlimited content with paid Blue and Green membership. Gray and Orange members have unlimited access for 14 days from the start of their membership and limited access thereafter. Pre-sale members will have unlimited content access from membership purchase, and upon home club opening will then have access based upon membership type. Third-party members (such as members through ClassPass, corporate agreements, and healthcare agreements) have limited access. Content not available for download. Internet access required.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com .

SOURCE Blink Fitness

Related Links

https://www.blinkfitness.com

