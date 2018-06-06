Blink Fitness Encourages Strength and Empowerment with #BEYOU Campaign for Pride Month

"Blink Fitness is proud to partner with the GMHC during this significant time for the LGBTQ community. We're excited to share our voice and perspective with an organization that understands the importance of embracing self-expression and individuality in a fun, uplifting way," said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer of Blink Fitness. "Blink has always advocated for the powerful emotional benefits of exercise – celebrating how confident and strong it can make people feel in their own skin."

Throughout the entire month of June, Blink will be encouraging gym-goers to #BEYOU on social media, as well as honoring the LGBTQ community with special programming, including:

A Dance Video: In partnership with GMHC, Blink has produced a video celebrating the vibrant NYC vogue scene for its fearless self-expression through athleticism and movement. The video features stars from Viceland's newest series My House , Alex Mugler , Precious Ebony, and Tati 007. The show gives viewers an inside look into the New York City queer ballroom community. Ball culture, comprised of groups or "houses," is a subculture in the LGBTQ community where members dance to compete for trophies and prizes, while more importantly providing participants with a platform to transcend gender and social norms through their craft. The video can be found here.

In collaboration with fashion designer , Blink will introduce a limited edition #BEYOU workout hoodie. For every hoodie sold, Blink will donate a membership to GMHC. #BEYOU hoodies will be available on in 15 Blink gyms throughout the Metro area GMHC's Latex Ball ( June 30 th): The exciting month will culminate with Blink sponsoring the GMHC's widely celebrated Latex Ball. Blink will be donating five $1,000 prizes to specific category winners and free 1-year memberships to every category winner.

"Our goal at GMHC is to empower a healthy lifestyle for all as we work to end the AIDS epidemic," said Cub Barrett, VP of Communications and Marketing at GMHC. "The partnership with Blink Fitness was a natural alignment for us as we continue to spread positivity and foster a space for those in the LGBTQ community to feel comfortable and empowered to be themselves."

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™, which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

