Blink Fitness Expands And Brings Happiness To Dallas - Fort Worth

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness (Blink), an inclusive, affordable gym that values Mood Above Muscle®, is expanding in Texas with four new spacious, state-of-the-art gyms offering monthly memberships starting at $10. Opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area for the first time, residents looking to forge forward with their new year fitness resolutions will be able to start building the positive vibes that are associated with exercise in four local neighborhoods beginning this month.

Blink Fitness has 100 locations nationwide and is rapidly growing. The secret to Blink's growth is its approach to fitness for every body. Blink is a firm believer that exercise isn't just about looking good; it's also about how it makes you feel. In its commitment to putting Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness gyms are brightly lit and feature colors that are scientifically proven to lift moods. Blink takes pride in its commitment to celebrating every unique body and its EveryBody Happy philosophy. Gym-goers are greeted and encouraged by specially trained employees called Mood Lifters®.

"Opening our first four gyms in DFW is just the beginning of our presence here in the market as well as our continued growth nationally," said Todd Magazine, CEO of Blink Fitness. "A growing and diverse population brought us to DFW, where we will employ more than 100 people from the community. We are thrilled to be bringing our affordable, inclusive approach to health & wellness to communities throughout DFW."

Blink's gyms in DFW feature state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, bodyweight training and more. Certified personal trainers are available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start-up session. Personal training sessions start as low as $30. And, a first for Blink, the DFW gyms will offer two new features, a kid's club and group fitness. The kid's club provides play-based learning activities for children ages 6 months to 12 years while gym-goers exercise. Group fitness will provide 22 instructor-led classes with variations of yoga, dance, interval training and cardio.

The gym recently launched its Blink Fitness mobile app that empowers members to workout anytime, anywhere by providing hundreds of on-demand workout videos, including HIIT, strength, yoga, stretching, Pilates, spinning and treadmill classes, as well as guided meditations. Plus, the app offers nutrition advice and recipes.

Stop by to tour the beautiful new Blink Fitness DFW locations:

North Richland Hills – 7901 Mid Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills

– 7901 Mid Cities Blvd, Keller – 3529 Heritage Trace Pkwy

– 3529 Heritage Trace Pkwy Bedford – 615 Harwood Road, Bedford

– 615 Harwood Road, Beach Street – 7410 N Beach St., Fort Worth

For more information, visit www.blinkfitness.com . Connect with Blink Fitness on all social platforms at @BlinkFitness: Instagram / Facebook / Twitter. Memberships may also be purchased in gym, online or via the mobile app, available on Google Play and Apple App stores.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

