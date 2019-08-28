Blink Fitness Inks Multi-Unit Deals Representing Nearly 40 Units

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness (Blink), a premium-quality, affordable fitness concept that creates an unmistakable and incomparable Feel Good Experience®, has hit its stride with multi-unit franchising.

In the past few months, Blink has signed three major franchise development agreements representing nearly 40 units in Sacramento, Boston and Nashville. These deals increase the brand's franchise footprint by 50%.

"We're growing strategically – and quickly – with experienced multi-unit operators across the country," said Todd Magazine, CEO of Blink Fitness. "Our franchise opportunity is gaining widespread attention, especially with multi-unit groups who are seeking a low-labor concept to enter the booming health and wellness sector. The interest in our model among qualified investors is encouraging."

The fast-growing fitness brand's recent deals include:

Sacramento, California : In the Golden State, Blink signed a 20-unit franchise development agreement in the greater Sacramento area with Yadav Enterprises, Inc. and its president and founder Anil Yadav. Highly regarded in the franchise industry, Yadav Enterprises, Inc. operates more than 350 restaurants covering six brands.

: In the Golden State, Blink signed a 20-unit franchise development agreement in the greater area with Yadav Enterprises, Inc. and its president and founder Anil Yadav. Highly regarded in the franchise industry, Yadav Enterprises, Inc. operates more than 350 restaurants covering six brands. Boston, Massachusetts : The brand inked a franchise agreement to develop 10 gyms in the Boston metro area with Boston -based investment group BBI Fitness Holdings (BBI). The group will open Blink locations in the Norfolk and Suffolk counties of Massachusetts .

: The brand inked a franchise agreement to develop 10 gyms in the metro area with -based investment group BBI Fitness Holdings (BBI). The group will open Blink locations in the and counties of . Nashville, Tennessee : In Music City, Blink signed a development deal with entrepreneurs Antonio Compton and John Guarino to open at least six gyms across the Nashville metro area.

In the near term, Blink is targeting six attractive U.S. markets for multi-unit development, including Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. The brand is pursuing experienced multi-unit groups seeking to diversify their portfolios with a proven fitness concept.

Blink's low-labor business model is especially attractive given today's tight labor market, which has impacted operators, particularly those in the restaurant space, across the nation. Additionally, Blink gyms integrate innovative technology, such as a mobile app to assist members on their wellness journey, touchscreen Vengo vending machines, user-friendly kiosks that simplify the sign-up and membership process and select locations are equipped with Amazon Lockers. These differentiators create a smooth member experience while reducing the need for significant headcount.

There are 90 company- and franchise-owned Blink locations open today and the brand has plans for more than 300 Blink gyms in the next three years.

For more information on Blink's franchising opportunity, visit https://www.blinkfranchising.com.

About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness, a premium-quality, value-based fitness brand, celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Blink has more than 140 locations open or in development throughout the United States.

Blink has thrice ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte; Dallas-Fort Worth; Phoenix; Raleigh; Las Vegas; and Kansas City.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available at blinkfranchising.com.

