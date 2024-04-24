Blink Fitness Kicks Off Series of Strategic Initiatives to Enhance Member Experience and Advance Growth

New Blink Fitness President Guy Harkless invests in gyms to bring added value to its communities

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, announced today a series of new strategic initiatives to reinvigorate its most popular gyms, elevate its member experience, and deepen its community connections. The efforts include a multi-million-dollar investment in the brand's most heavily trafficked locations to provide the latest fitness offerings for members, the launch of a proprietary Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) training program, and a continued focus on democratizing fitness for all.

Blink's newest gym in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn serves as the prototype for the brand's refresh of 30 of its most popular locations this year. New Blink Fitness President Guy Harkless is investing in gyms to bring added value to its communities and to elevate its member experience.

"It has been an exciting and invigorating six months with Blink, and it is rewarding to see some of our early priorities come to life for our members and gym teams," said Guy Harkless, President of Blink Fitness. "We are rallying behind a new charge to 'Blink Boldly' as a fitness community. That means upgrading the equipment and experience in our gyms, investing in community partnerships, empowering underserved populations, and taking our industry-leading Certified Personal Training program to the next level with a proprietary curriculum. It's indeed the start of some bold moves ahead for Blink Fitness."

Harkless added, "We are also thrilled that our initiatives are starting to pay off. We've seen a double-digit increase in the rate of women joining Blink and a 26% increase in new members under the age of 30. We are intensely committed to being a destination for all people seeking an inclusive, community-focused gym."

Details of the key initiatives being unveiled by the brand include:

To ensure the optimal member experience, Blink is reinvesting in 30 of the brand's most popular locations this year to deliver the latest fitness technology to members and to enhance the visuals and interiors. As part of this effort, more than 1,700 pieces of new cardio and strength training equipment will be installed in these locations, including the popular hack squat machine. Blink is also partnering with wellness brands including Hyperice and WellnessSpace to offer members recovery options. This endeavor is expected to positively impact approximately 30% of the brand's total fleet and reach more than 40% of its members. Early indicators from the refreshes currently underway are showing promising results in improved customer sentiment scores as well as improved join and attrition rates. Blink Level 1 CPT Practitioner Certification Program: To elevate the quality of fitness education and create more job opportunities within the wellness industry, Blink Fitness has partnered with the Focus Personal Training Institute (FPTI), an industry leader in fitness education, to introduce a proprietary CPT training program exclusive to Blink. This collaboration introduces the "Blink Level 1 Practitioner Certification Program," a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip aspiring fitness professionals with the expertise needed to excel in the field of personal training.



To elevate the quality of fitness education and create more job opportunities within the wellness industry, Blink Fitness has partnered with the Focus Personal Training Institute (FPTI), an industry leader in fitness education, to introduce a proprietary CPT training program exclusive to Blink. This collaboration introduces the "Blink Level 1 Practitioner Certification Program," a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip aspiring fitness professionals with the expertise needed to excel in the field of personal training. Through this partnership, Blink Fitness will sponsor the certification and training for its new employees, paving a pathway for them to become Certified Personal Trainers. The program provides live, expert-led training sessions covering essential topics such as anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, nutrition, and program design, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. Members will benefit from more CPTs with deep knowledge to help them achieve fitness goals. Community Investment: With a core focus on inclusion and empowering underserved communities, Blink has invested in building community relationships and programs to support and celebrate its members. In 2023, the brand participated in more than 480 local community events.



This March, the brand added a Girls in the Weight Room (GITWR) event to its popular Women in the Weight Room (WITWR) series. More than 500 girls ages 14-17 attended, and Blink donated more than 300 free year memberships to interested GITWR participants. In total, the series has empowered more than 6,000 women to start using weights. Additionally, Blink's share of new female members is up 10% from 2019.

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 100 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, Byrdie, and Forbes Health.

