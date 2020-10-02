Blink Fitness Launches Virtual Training Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today celebrates the launch of a new virtual training program through a platform powered by FlexIt technology. The platform allows Blink to continue to put its community first by providing current and prospective members with a simple way to schedule personalized, one-on-one virtual personal training sessions.

The seamless, feel-good experience will provide members who may not be able to visit a physical Blink location with the opportunity to continue their fitness journeys from anywhere by scheduling live personalized virtual training sessions on their own time, wherever they feel most comfortable. The platform's superior video conferencing technology has been specifically designed for personal training, with unique features built directly into the website to help members get the best results.

"Blink is committed to prioritizing the member experience throughout this 'new normal' by continuing to provide innovative digital solutions," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "We are excited to introduce this program to further support our members and encourage them to reach their goals, even if that's from the comfort of their own home."

The affordable, fun, and personalized program features Blink Fitness Certified Personal Trainers. Users can select sessions based on specialty and availability, as well as individual training styles to fit their current needs such as Tough Love, Slow & Steady, Teamwork, No Excuses, and Cheerleader. Trainers will build an experience tailored to member goals, abilities, and available equipment to keep members engaged, encouraged and empowered at every step.

Users can access the program and schedule sessions on Blink's website, here.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com .

