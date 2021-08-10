Blink Fitness Makes Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Easier for New York City Communities

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With New York City's recent announcement requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine to access gyms, indoor dining and performances, Blink Fitness is helping to provide free and convenient vaccine access to the communities where it operates. NYC Health + Hospitals' Test & Trace Corps initiative, which deploys mobile COVID-19 vaccination units throughout New York City, is working with Blink to position units at select Blink Fitness locations in the coming weeks. The program kicked off on Thursday, August 5th with a mobile vaccination unit at Blink's Canarsie, Brooklyn location and will continue throughout August at Blink Fitness locations throughout the city. As a reminder, NYC residents who receive their first vaccine shot will qualify to receive the $100 incentive from the city.

"When we learned about the NYC vaccination mandate, our team discussed what we could do to make it easier for those Blink members who want to get vaccinated. The last thing we wanted was for members to miss the opportunity to visit a Blink and have their fitness routine disrupted. So, within 48 hours of talking to NYC officials, we had our first mobile clinic in place," said Todd Magazine, CEO of Blink Fitness.

"The NYC Test & Trace Corps brings vaccines to locations that are accessible and accommodating to every community, including Blink Fitness locations, where New Yorkers can now commit to their health with a workout and COVID-19 vaccination," said Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Care and Population Health at NYC Health + Hospitals. "I urge anyone who is unvaccinated to find a convenient vaccine location as soon as possible to ensure they're protected from COVID-19 and can safely enjoy all the amenities this great city has to offer."

Starting this week, mobile units offering free vaccinations will be available every day through Thursday, August 12, from 10:00am to 8:00pm, at the below locations:

In front of Blink Ridgewood (55-27 Myrtle Ave)

In front of Blink Fordham (2374 Grand Concourse)

Near Blink Junction, at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Campus Road

Also starting this week, mobile units will be available every day through Sunday, August 22, across the street from Blink 125th (301 W 125th St.), in partnership with NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's Back to School vaccination program:

Monday - Friday: 10:00am - 8:00pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8:00am - 6:00pm

For more information on Blink's COVID-19 vaccine program, please visit blog.blinkfitness.com/vaccineaccess.

