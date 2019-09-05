Blink Fitness Makes Strong Entrance into Chicagoland

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mood toward fitness in Chicago is about to get a lift.

Blink Fitness (Blink), a premium-quality, affordable fitness brand with its unmistakable Mood Above Muscle® philosophy has other area fitness chains breaking a sweat. Blink has announced that it is expanding throughout Chicagoland with an aggressive growth strategy, which initially includes five locations in the coming months. The first two of these opened last week in Merrionette Park near the edge of the city's southwest side and near Midway Airport, on South Pulaski Road, just south of Archer Avenue. The additional three gyms will open in suburban Oak Lawn and Evanston, as well as in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood. The fast-growing brand now has 90 gyms nationwide with locations coast-to-coast, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Detroit and Boston.

"We are excited to start transforming the affordable fitness landscape in the Chicagoland area, just like we've done in so many other markets throughout the country. The days of compromising on the quality of your fitness experience, just to get a low price, are about to come to an end in Chicago," said Todd Magazine, CEO of Blink Fitness, who lived in Chicago for more than a dozen years while serving as a top executive with Quaker Oats and Gatorade. "I know firsthand that Chicagoans see right through brands that are all style and no substance. Blink is the real deal, offering a high quality experience at a very accessible price. I am 100% confident that our groundbreaking Feel Good Experience® and body-positive philosophy will resonate throughout Chicagoland."

To showcase its commitment to Chicagoland communities, with each opening Blink has linked up with local non-profit groups to donate more than $10,000 worth of memberships to the organizations. The first two openings featured partnerships with Cancer Research and Awareness NFP , an organization with a mission to help communities that are disproportionately impacted by breast cancer and other cancers through educational activities and community outreach, and Blue Cap , which serves as a catalyst for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to be educated, have quality life experiences and be valued members of their community.

Blink is a firm believer that exercise isn't just about looking good, it's also about how it makes you feel. In its commitment to putting Mood Above Muscle®, Blink gyms are brightly lit and feature colors that are scientifically proven to lift moods. Gym-goers are greeted and encouraged by specially trained employees, called Mood Lifters®.

Blink features state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, body weight training and more. Certified personal trainers are available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start up session. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30.

The gym recently launched a mobile app that empowers and enables members to exercise anytime, anywhere by providing hundreds of workout videos, including HIIT, strength, yoga, stretching, Pilates, spinning and treadmill classes, as well as guided meditations. Plus, the app offers nutrition advice and recipes.

Blink's growth throughout Chicago is a clear indication of the success the company is seeing behind its dual go-to-market models that leverage both company-owned and franchise development. This unique approach will enable the company to open about 20 additional locations throughout the country before the end of the year.

For more information on Blink, visit blinkfitness.com and on Blink's presence in Chicago visit http://www.blinkfitness.com/locations/area/chicago . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com .

About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com .

SOURCE Blink Fitness

Related Links

http://www.blinkfitness.com

