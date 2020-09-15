Blink Fitness Offers Innovative Solutions to Help Members with Capacity Guidelines

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness is pleased to announce the launch of a new reservation system and capacity tracker allowing members to plan their next visit from the comfort of home. Open Blink locations around the U.S. are operating at limited capacities in accordance with local and state guidelines, with most at just 25-33% of their normal capacity numbers. The gym's new reservation system allows members to book hourly time slots before arriving, instilling confidence and reliability as they return to their exercise routines. Similarly, if members are curious to understand their gym's current capacity status, Blink's tracker allows for real-time insight prior to arrival.

The reservation system is available at traditionally busy locations. Blink is encouraging reservations at these, now open, New York City gyms:

125 th St.

St. 116 th St.

St. 54 th St.

St. Astoria

Bryant Park

Chelsea

East Village

FiDi

Fordham

Gates

Grand Central

Jackson Heights

Murray Hill

Noho

Parkchester

Penn Station

Queens Village

Washington Heights

Woodside

Members with scheduled PT sessions do not need to reserve a timeslot for their appointment time. Guests are not permitted at these locations at this time and walk-ins are only allowed at these locations when there is availability.

When utilizing the new capacity tracker, members with the Blink App will receive a push notification prompting them to check capacity before planning their work out during peak hours. Capacity is displayed to members in four stages – 25%, 50%, 75% and full – as it applies to the total member volume each gym is allotted under the current restrictions. Members who arrive at a full capacity location will be prompted to wait in line and will be allowed entry on a first first-come, first-serve basis.

"We are so thrilled to be able to welcome members back to our gyms and once again be a part of their fitness routines," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "We are always looking for ways to improve the Blink experience, and the implementation of these new services elevates and streamlines the member experience. Our goal is to ensure the mood-lifting benefits of exercise are safely felt by all of our members, especially during this time of heightened stress."

For specific information regarding gym capacities, please visit the Capacity page on the Blink Fitness website. To make a reservation at select NYC gyms, please visit the Blink App.

For all other information regarding safety regulations and guidelines, please visit the FAQ page.

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Raleigh, Las Vegas and Kansas City. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com .

