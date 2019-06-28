Blink Fitness Opens Its 86th Location In Queens Village

QUEENS, N.Y., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium quality, affordable fitness brand is excited to announce the grand opening of its 86th location in Queens Village. Blink Fitness will host a grand opening celebration for its much-anticipated location at 220-05 Hillside Ave. on Friday, June 28th from 11AM to 12PM, and will officially open the doors at 12PM. As a gym that promises to provide a premium experience at affordable prices to all who join, memberships are available for as low as $15 per month.

As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate (50) 1-year memberships, worth more than $10,000, to Hollis Bellaire Queens Village Bellerose Athletic Association, a baseball and softball organization dedicated to providing the youth of the community with the ideals and virtues of honesty, fair play, integrity and respect.

"We at HBQVB Athletic Association are happy to welcome Blink Fitness to Queens Village, and support the health and wellness that Blink Fitness brings to the community," said President Steven Adler. "We are appreciative of the opportunity to provide memberships to our staff and volunteers that tirelessly work to empower and strengthen the youth in this community through athletics."

Attendees will have the chance to receive Blink Fitness branded gear, while one lucky attendee will win a one-year membership to the new gym. In addition, Hollis Bellaire Queens Village Bellerose Athletic Association and Blink Fitness representatives will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the gym to the public.

"We are excited to open our doors and bring our Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy to the Queens Village community," said Freddy Olmedo, Club Manager. "We're sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the neighborhood."

The newest Blink Fitness gym will feature an all-new pre-workout and post-work out nutrition space, offering healthy and diverse choices. Blink is committed to offering snacks that never contain high-fructose corn syrup or aspartame, along with gluten-free and plant-based options.

The facility will offer a wide variety of premium Precor cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training. In addition, the gym will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core.

Certified personal trainers will be available for those members who wish to create a custom workout experience tailored to their personal goals. A free start up personal training session is available to all members.

Blink Fitness will bring its Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy to its newest location, celebrating the idea that exercise is not only about looking good, but also about feeling good. Blink Fitness strives to make working out fun and uplifting by creating a Feel Good Experience®, which comes to life in each gym through a commitment to contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

Address:

220-05 Hillside Avenue

Queens, NY 11427

Club Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5am to 11pm

Friday: 5am to 10pm

Saturday-Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, Blink Fitness, a premium-quality, value-based fitness brand, celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Blink has 100 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia and Massachusetts. Blink has twice ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

