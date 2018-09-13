Blink Fitness Opens Its Newest Bronx Location In East Tremont

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value gym, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 72nd location, in East Tremont. The club will open the doors to its much-anticipated location at 645 East Tremont Ave. on Thursday, October 18th from 12 PM to 11 PM. As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate 50 one-year memberships, worth over $10,000, to Children's Aid, an organization dedicated to helping children in poverty succeed and thrive by providing comprehensive supports to children, youth and their families.

"Children's Aid extends a warm welcome to Blink Fitness into our South Bronx community. Health and nutrition are fundamental to youth realizing their potential and are a priority in our work with Bronx children, youth, and families. We also encourage our staff to embed health and nutrition into their lives and are grateful for this donation which will ensure our dedicated Bronx staff also have access to the state-of-the-art Blink gym facilities," said Phoebe C. Boyer, President and CEO of Children's Aid.

Attendees will have the chance to receive Blink Fitness branded gear, while one lucky attendee will win a one-year membership to the new gym. In addition, Children's Aid and Blink Fitness representatives will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the gym to the public.

"We are excited to open our doors, bringing our Mood Above Muscle philosophy to the East Tremont community," said Evangelina Garcia, Club Manager. "We're sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the neighborhood."

The newest Blink Fitness facility will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core. Additionally, the facility will offer a wide variety of premium cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training.

Certified personal trainers will be available for those members who wish to create a custom workout experience tailored to their personal goals. As a gym that promises to provide a premium experience to all who join, memberships are available for as low as $15 per month with a free start up personal training session.

Blink Fitness will bring its Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy to its newest locations, celebrating the idea that exercise is not only about looking good, but also about feeling good. Blink Fitness strives to make working out fun and uplifting by creating a Feel Good Experience®, which comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

Address:

645 East Tremont Ave.

Bronx, NY 10457

Club Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5am to 11pm

Friday: 5am to 10pm

Saturday-Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina.

