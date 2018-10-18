Blink Fitness Opens Its Newest New Jersey Location In Nutley

NUTLEY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium-quality, value-based fitness club, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 73rd location, in New Jersey. The club will open the doors to its much-anticipated location at 364 Centre St. on Friday, October 19th from 11 AM to 12 PM. As a part of the Grand Opening celebration, Blink Fitness will donate 50 one-year membership, worth over $10,000, to The Phoenix Center, an organization dedicated to working in partnership with families and communities to develop the potential of each student with significant developmental disabilities and those on the autism spectrum ages five through 21 and to provide customizes, unique and individualized programs aligned with the New Jersey Student Learning Standards (NJSLS).

"The Phoenix Center welcomes Blink Fitness to our community and is grateful for the donation of 50 memberships which we have offered to our staff," said The Phoenix Center Executive Director Julie Mower. "It is a real gift for us to offer this wellness opportunity to our amazing staff who work so passionately with our students with special needs and autism to help prepare them for life beyond the classroom."

Attendees will have the chance to receive Blink Fitness branded gear, while one lucky attendee will win a one-year membership to the new gym. In addition, The Phoenix Center and Blink Fitness representatives will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 AM to officially open the gym to the public.

"We are excited to open our doors, bringing our Mood Above Muscle philosophy to the Nutley community," said Steve Mancinelli, Club Manager. "We're sure that Blink will become a healthy, happy hub of activity in the neighborhood."

The newest Blink Fitness facility will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core, as well as a wide variety of premium cardio machines and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training.

Certified personal trainers will be available for those members who wish to create a custom workout experience tailored to their personal goals. As a gym that promises to provide a premium experience to all who join, memberships are available for as low as $15 per month with a free start up personal training session.

Blink Fitness will bring its Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy to its newest locations, celebrating the idea that exercise is not only about looking good, but also about feeling good. Blink Fitness strives to make working out fun and uplifting by creating a Feel Good Experience®, which comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

Address:

364 Centre St.

Nutley, NJ 07110

Club Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5am to 11pm

Friday: 5am to 10pm

Saturday-Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com . Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina.

