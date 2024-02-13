Blink Fitness Opens New Location in Missouri City

The gym for "Every Body" offers an exclusive limited-time deal of $20/Month with zero down, zero commitment.*

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, today announced the opening of its newest location in Missouri City. Located at 2192 Texas Parkway, Houston, Texas, the gym is now officially open and marks Blink's 5th location in the greater Houston area. To celebrate the opening, Blink is currently offering new members a premium plan for just $20 per month with zero down and zero commitment (a 30% discount).* The premium plan includes access to 95 locations and unlimited guest privileges.

Blink's new Missouri City location will offer a friendly and full-service gym experience, including extensive free weights, 80+ cardio machines, a stretching zone for HIIT and bodyweight circuit training, and a top-notch certified personal training team.

"It's so exciting to add another Blink Fitness location to serve the greater Houston community," said Blink Senior Area Manager Monica Romero. "We are committed to being the gym for every body, and we pride ourselves on offering the most welcoming and supportive environment in the industry. We encourage our Missouri City neighbors to come by and check us out!"

*Limited offer available until 11:59PM CST on March 3rd, 2024. For additional terms and conditions or to join please visit our gym page.

For more information on the Blink Fitness Missouri City gym, visit our website.

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 100 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, Byrdie, and Forbes Health.

