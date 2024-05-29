Blink Fitness Partners with The OUT Foundation for Pride 2024

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, is kicking off its annual Pride celebration with a series of efforts to raise dollars and awareness in support of The OUT Foundation. The partnership will advance The OUT Foundation's work in removing the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals from access to and participation in fitness, health, and wellness.

Through the entire month of June, Blink will donate $10 for every Green membership sold to The OUT Foundation*. Blink's Green membership includes access to all Blink locations, bring-a-friend-anytime benefits, and unlimited access to the Blink App that delivers daily fitness and wellness content, including thousands of video workouts.

Blink will also offer its annual limited-edition Pride t-shirt, available for purchase at select Blink gym locations. The t-shirt will retail for $25.99 with $2 from each sale donated to The OUT Foundation. Blink's Pride t-shirt is unisex and available in sizes S-XXL.

"Our clear and steadfast purpose centers around being the gym for 'every body,'" said Guy Harkless, president of Blink Fitness. "Inclusive and accessible fitness for all people has been our mission from day one. This Pride month, we are honored to once again support the important work of The OUT Foundation in their outreach and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community."

Tina Weaver, Executive Director at The OUT Foundation, shares enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "Blink Fitness is leading in so many ways within the fitness industry, we are proud to align with our mission of empowering the LGBTQ+ community through health and wellness. Continuing this partnership exemplifies Blink's commitment to advance diversity and inclusivity within the fitness industry."

Last year, Blink donated more than $20,000 to The OUT Foundation during Pride Month. Additionally, Blink employees across the country participated in OUTAIM, The OUT Foundation's training curriculum designed to help health and wellness professionals build a culture inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information about Blink Fitness or to find nearby gyms, visit www.blinkfitness.com.

*Limited time offer, for each Green plan purchased $10 will be donated to The OUT Foundation in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Ends 11:59PM EST 6/30/2024. Visit participating Blink Fitness locations for more details.

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 100 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, Byrdie, and Forbes Health.

About The OUT Foundation

The OUT Foundation's mission is to remove the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals from access and participation in fitness, health, and wellness, ensuring their success. We are dedicated to nurturing, empowering, and celebrating LGBTQ+ bodies and minds, guaranteeing our community thrives. To date, The OUT Foundation has served over 400 health and fitness locations in 42 states across the country through programming like OUTAIM, OUTAthlete, OUTHealth, and OUTAthletics. The OUT Foundation is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can learn more about our programs and their impact at www.theoutfoundation.org

Holly Thomas

[email protected]

917-543-5673

SOURCE BLINK FITNESS