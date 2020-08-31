Blink Fitness Plans to Reopen Gyms in the New Jersey Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today announced that, in accordance with local and state reopening guidelines in New Jersey, the Union, Irvington, East Orange, Perth Amboy, Willingboro, Passaic, South Orange, Clifton, Parsippany, Journal Square, Lodi, Paramus, Plainfield, Ironbound, Nutley and Linden gyms will be reopening.

The gyms will open on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. After September 1st, the gyms will operate with the following modified hours:

Monday-Friday: 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

These abbreviated hours will allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting procedures overnight. With the reopening process carefully developed and executed, Blink is excited to welcome members and employees back into the gym.

In accordance with local guidelines, the reopened New Jersey gyms will be operating at 25% capacity on a first come, first served basis. Consistent with CDC and local guidelines, Blink will require all members to wear an acceptable mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times in the gym. All Blink employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times. Staff will be taking the temperatures of members and employees and confirming responses to a health screening questionnaire as they enter the gym. Per local guidelines, any member or employee with a temperature of 100.4°F or higher will not be given access to the gym. Members and employees may also be denied access based on their health screening questionnaire responses.

Blink has reorganized gym layouts to further support local guidelines for social distancing. To keep members six feet apart, some cardio machines will be unavailable for use. In accordance with local guidelines, showers and water fountains will be temporarily unavailable for use upon reopening and members are encouraged to limit locker room usage and arrive in workout attire. All further protocols and safety details can be found in our new Blink Promise.

As gyms reopen, all memberships will be unfrozen. New Jersey member billing will resume on September 15th. The October billing cycle will resume on a normal schedule based on individual member agreements. Blink understands that not everybody will be ready to come back to the gym right away, and the company is offering members the option to refreeze their membership for a limited period of time at no cost. More information can be found on our FAQ page.

"We look forward to confidently welcoming our members back," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "I know I speak for the entire Blink family when I say we're all excited to resume playing a supportive role in the fitness journeys of our members."

Blink is asking members to play their part in helping to keep employees and the larger community safe and healthy by following new gym rules, which can be found in the Blink Responsibly rules and the FAQ page. Building on Blink's already strong cleaning standards and consistent with local guidelines, members are required to disinfect equipment before and after each use.

For specific information regarding the reopening of your gym, please visit the FAQ page.

