Blink Fitness Promotes Two Key Players; Names Todd Magazine CEO

"Todd's vision and tenacity have propelled Blink Fitness into a thriving bi-coastal, multi-state brand," said Harvey Spevak, executive chairman and managing partner of Equinox Holdings, Inc., Blink's parent company. "He has simultaneously established the brand as a highly differentiated player and transformed Blink into an autonomous, profitable business. Under his leadership, we look forward to a future of sustained, strong performance and continued growth."

Magazine joined Equinox in 2012 as the Executive Vice President of New Business. A year later he transitioned exclusively to the Blink brand, serving as the Executive Vice President and General Manager before serving as President prior to this most recent promotion. Under Magazine's leadership, Blink has grown from four to 70 locations in six years and has more than 400,000 members. The business has added a franchising system to supplement its company-owned efforts, all of which is helping accelerate the brand's growth and expansion.

"The last six years have been the most fun and rewarding of my career. And the best part is that we are only getting warmed up. The runway for this business is as far as the eyes can see," said Magazine. "We have an awesome brand, an incredible business model, and the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever worked with."

Since joining Blink in 2016 as Vice President of Operations, Collignon has transformed the Operations team, enabling the business to continue to grow at a rapid pace and to seamlessly expand geographically. With this promotion, David's responsibilities will be expanded to include Franchise Operations.

"Under David's leadership, the business has seen a significant reduction in member attrition, as well as staff turnover," said Magazine. "He also helped turbo charge Blink's personal training and retail businesses, both of which grew exponentially over the past year."

Launched in 2011, Blink offers a truly unique experience to its members, based on a company philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, which celebrates the positive feelings you get from exercise rather than just the physical benefits. Their Feel Good Experience® comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing modern and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

Blink Fitness has opened nearly 70 company-owned locations since its inception across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California, and has over 50 additional franchise locations in various stages of development in major U.S. markets. According to Magazine, Blink will have approximately 90 locations open and operating by the end of the year and expects to surpass the 300-unit mark over the next five years.

About Blink Fitness

Founded in 2011, Blink Fitness is a premium quality, value-based fitness brand with more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California. Blink Fitness puts Mood Above Muscle™ which celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Each gym employs the company's signature Feel Good Experience® that highlights enthusiastic staff members, a clean environment, an open, spacious, and colorful design, energizing music and fitness training that is motivating and affordable.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa and several areas of California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

