Blink Fitness Reaches Milestone of 100th Gym with Grand Opening of Houston Location

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness (Blink), an inclusive, affordable gym that values Mood Above Muscle®, is entering the Houston market with four new, state-of-the-art workout gyms. With the opening of the Spring Branch location, Blink has now reached a growth milestone of 100 gyms nationwide.

The secret to Blink's rapid growth is its approach to fitness for all. Blink Fitness is a firm believer that exercise isn't just about looking good; it's also about how it makes you feel. In its commitment to putting Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness gyms are brightly lit and feature colors that are scientifically proven to lift moods. Blink takes pride in its commitment to celebrating every unique body and its EveryBody Happy philosophy. Gym-goers are greeted and encouraged by specially trained employees called Mood Lifters®.

To mark this special occasion of the 100th Blink Fitness center opening, the Spring Branch location will be hosting a preview party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. The first 100 eligible guests who arrive at the start of Spring Branch preview will receive a free membership, and Blink will be giving away prizes every hour. KBRE radio station will also be onsite playing music to keep the mood happy at the celebration.

Blink also has three other Blink locations opening in Houston later this year and early in 2020. Staff at these locations are already accepting membership applications, and are offering a limited time pre-opening discount on memberships. All new gyms will offer monthly memberships starting at just $15. By the end of 2020, there will be eight Blink locations in the Houston area.

"Opening our first two gyms in Houston is just the beginning of our presence here in the market as well as our continued growth nationally," said Todd Magazine, CEO of Blink Fitness. "A growing and diverse population brought us to Houston, where we plan to add 225 jobs to the local economy. We look forward to bringing our affordable, inclusive approach to health and wellness to Houston. We're eager to enter the market and excited to establish a substantial footprint early on."

Blink Fitness fitness centers in Houston will feature state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells, and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, bodyweight training and more. Certified personal trainers will be available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start-up session. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30.

The gym recently launched its Blink Fitness mobile app that empowers members to workout anytime, anywhere by providing hundreds of workout videos, including HIIT, strength, yoga, stretching, Pilates, spinning and treadmill classes, as well as guided meditations. Plus, the app offers nutrition advice and recipes.

Local residents and area commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships at Blink Fitness' gym 7840 Long Point Road, Houston in Spring Branch, 11145 Westheimer Road, Houston in Westchase or on the gym's website .

Blink Fitness Spring Branch will be situated at 7840 Long Point Rd. in the Spring Valley Shopping Center, and Blink Fitness Westchase will be located at 11145 Westheimer Rd. in the plaza at the intersection of Westheimer Road and Wilcrest Drive. In addition to the Spring Branch and Westchase gyms, Blink Fitness is opening in the Glenbrook Valley (near the Hobby Airport) and Northline neighborhoods in early 2020.

For more information on Blink Fitness in Houston or to learn how to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a free one-year membership, visit https://www.blinkfitness.com/locations/area/houston .

