Blink Fitness Supports Communities with New Mural Installations Featuring Local NYC Artists

Original murals by five local artists to be unveiled at select Blink locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, announced today that it has engaged five NYC-area artists for original mural installations at select Blink locations across the boroughs. Reinforcing the brand's commitment to community and cultural enrichment, as the "gym for every body," the unique hand-painted works aspire to celebrate diversity and foster a deepened sense of belonging among its members.

A new mural by Vincent Ballentine is unveiled at Blink's Riverdale location in the Bronx. It is one of five original murals by five NYC-area artists installed this month at select Blink Fitness locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens.

Partnering with NYC-area artists who could best reflect the rich history of the people and communities it serves, Blink's new artworks are being installed at the following locations:

The vibrant murals aim to showcase the rich tapestry of cultures and identities that define Blink's diverse membership base. Each artist was asked to bring the "Blink Boldly" mission to life, in particular the sentiments that: In every rep, every smile, and every heartbeat, Blink is your local neighborhood gym where strength, diversity, and empowerment converge. We lift each other to new heights, unite our cultures, share fun times, and celebrate our journey of self-discovery and fitness triumph.

"Mural art has the power to transcend boundaries, unite communities, and celebrate the unique spirit of a place," said Guy Harkless, President at Blink Fitness. "By showcasing the work of local artists, we aim to honor the heritage, traditions, and stories of our members, creating an environment that more deeply connects Blink with the people and neighborhoods that we serve. We hope these original works will amplify diverse voices, spark dialogue, and inspire a sense of wonder and possibility."

Through this initiative, Blink aims to:

Foster Community within Its Gyms: The hand-painted murals will offer communal hubs where members can gather, share their stories, nurture authentic connections, and build relationships beyond the gym floor.

Promote Cultural Heritage: By highlighting local artists, Blink celebrates the cultural richness and diversity of its members, fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels represented and respected.

Support Local Talent: By commissioning local artists, Blink invests in the creative economy of its communities, providing opportunities for area talents to showcase their work and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of the neighborhood.

For more information about Blink Fitness and its community initiatives, please visit Blink Fitness .

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 100 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, Byrdie, and Forbes Health.

