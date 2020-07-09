Blink Fitness Teams Up with Achilles International to Help Athletes Prepare for Inaugural Virtual Hope and Possibility 5K/10 Miler

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness today announced a new partnership with global organization Achilles International to develop content aimed at helping participants to prepare for the Virtual Hope and Possibility 5K/10-Miler presented by TD Bank being held from July 18th to July 26th, 2020.

The Achilles Virtual Hope & Possibility® 5K/10-Miler is open to everyone and has attracted athletes with disabilities from around the globe. Achilles International is a not-for-profit organization with a mission of transforming the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Since 1983, Achilles has played a powerful role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, empowering over 150,000 athletes with disabilities to participate in endurance events around the world.

Blink Fitness will be hosting a week of virtual workouts leading up to the event, as well as sharing content aimed to help all participants prepare. There will be special 5K training from July 13th to July 17th on Get Up and Blink, hosted by trainer Ellen Thompson alongside Achilles trainers providing descriptive instruction and modifications for those with disabilities.

Blink will also leverage the Blink app by creating a fitness collection dedicated to the event. This partnership will support Achilles International in their mission of serving athletes with disabilities and providing life-changing opportunities for achievement.

"Blink Fitness has always believed in fitness for everybody," said Blink Fitness CEO, Todd Magazine. "We are honored to partner with a like-minded organization that lives and breathes this value every day, helping every body reach their personal best and cross their own finish line."

"Achilles International is grounded in the power of collective action, community support and personal achievement. Achilles is proud to partner with Blink Fitness, a company whose commitment to diversity and inclusion mirrors our own," said Emily Glasser, President and CEO of Achilles International.

Support a great cause by donating $20 to Achilles International and putting that (quaran)training to good use – register now, here!

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

About Achilles International

Achilles International is a global organization intent on transforming the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Through a portfolio of programs, Achilles encourages personal achievement, enhances self-esteem and breaks downbarriers to living a fulfilling and healthy life. Achilles promotes inclusion and community by bringing together athletes with disabilities and their peers. Since its founding in 1983 by Dick Traum, Achilles has served over 150,000 athletes with disabilities worldwidethrough 48 chapters in 24 countries. Nationally, the organization has 28 chapters in 21 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.achillesinternational.org.

