Blink Fitness to Add Fourth Houston Gym Location in Northline

NORTHLINE, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents and commuters in Northline seeking a new fitness option will soon be able to enjoy a premium-quality, affordable fitness experience, as Blink Fitness will open in Northline on April 2, 2021. The new gym will be situated at 4704 Airline Dr., conveniently located near the intersection of Airline Drive and Lyerly Street and will span more than 14,000 square feet.

Blink memberships start at just $10 per month, and the Northline gym is currently offering a limited time pre-opening discount on Blue Memberships for a monthly cost of only $18. Local residents and area commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships now on Blink's website or in-gym. Blink memberships also offer members access to 500+ FREE on-demand video workouts through their app and live workout classes.*

"With Blink's growing presence in Texas, we're eager to continue our expansion in Houston and make the Blink experience accessible to all," said Alfonso Soto, Club Manager at Blink Fitness Northline. "Following the challenges of the past year, Blink is more committed than ever to supporting its members with a premium fitness experience, and we're excited to bring the Mood Above Muscle® philosophy to even more Houstonians."

Blink Fitness Northline will feature state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, body weight training and more. Certified personal trainers will be available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start up session. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30.

Blink remains committed to member and employee safety with elevated cleaning standards that include using EPA-registered disinfectant chemicals qualified for use against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Blink gyms are also reconfigured to ensure social distancing between machines and employees are required to wear gloves and a mask at all times. Members are required to wear a mask at all times while in the gym, except when vigorously exercising. All further new protocols and safety details can be found in our FAQs .

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the clichéd advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness —a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has 140 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com .

