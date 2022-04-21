Blink Identity Announces the Completion of SOC2 Type 1 Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Identity, a leader in providing in-motion facial recognition services, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, an independent expert in security testing and compliance certifications for SAAS companies worldwide. This noteworthy achievement, requiring a substantial financial and resource commitment, including invaluable support from SOC 2 audit readiness experts and cybersecurity automation platform ControlMap, serves as 3rd party validation of the company's internal and external processes and its high level of operational execution. Blink Identity is now positioned very well with large corporations and government agencies that require SOC2 compliance.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of our platform," says Dr. Alex Kilpatrick, CTO at Blink Identity. "Our clients can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

System Organization Control (SOC2) is a technical auditing process conducted by independent service auditors who measure an organization's controls and safeguards for ensuring the persistence, security, and integrity of their unique data processing systems. To comply with SOC2, Blink Identity demonstrated it had established rigorous policies and procedures in accordance with the Trust Services Criteria for security, availability and confidentiality. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for organizations needing to minimize risks of data loss, identity theft, or critical service interruption.

Blink Identity CEO Mary Haskett stated: "We have dedicated significant time over the last year to ensure a successful outcome. The SOC2 certification enables us to contract with larger enterprise organizations and pass due diligence requirements faster.

Passing the SOC 2 audit gives us a distinct competitive edge as we can assure our current and prospect customers that we have taken all steps necessary to keep their data safe, thereby protecting them from potential data breaches."

About Blink Identity

Blink Identity is a privacy-focused access control system that can identify people at full walking speed in any lighting condition. Our combination of hardware and proprietary biometric facial recognition software ensures a high degree of accuracy, regardless of skin color, gender or walking speed. Users just walk past a sensor without having to stop or touch anything.

