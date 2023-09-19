BLINK®, Illuminated by ArtsWave, Calls for Artists to Illuminate Cincinnati Once Again in 2024

Nation's Premier Light and Art Festival Seeks Creative Visionaries for its Fourth Spectacular Edition

October 17- October 20, 2024

Cincinnati, Ohio

https://blinkcincinnati.com

CINCINNATI, Sep. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the highly anticipated return of the public art spectacle slated for October 17-20, 2024, BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave is calling for artists to make the queen city shine. As one of the most transformative art events, not to mention the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, BLINK invites visionaries to join the collaboration.

The experience, which brings a unique and cherished free opportunity for attendees to interact with some of the world's most innovative and engaging art throughout the city, unites artists and art lovers from all over the world.

From September 19 to December 15, 2023, artists across mediums are invited to submit, whether they be local luminaries or worldwide visionaries. Artists who work in Projection Mapping and Digital Animation, Mural Paintings, and Lighted Installations are invited to participate in the collaborative effort that makes BLINK possible.

Last year's incredible contributors included Mz.Icar Collective and Kendra Stepp-Davis's The Full Set: Their Flowers Edition, which took the concept of nail art and quite literally elevated it with a sculpture that towered above eager viewers, to Faith XLVII and Inka Kendzia's collaboration, which showed the artist's existing 2019 mural in a new light, the results are mind-blowing. With work from Portuguese visual artist and illustrator Add Fuel, Afro-surrealist visual artist Vince Fraser with Underworld Black Arts Festival and Napoleon Maddox, and iconic visual artist Shantell Martin partnering with ArtWorks' young adult mural studio artists to create a new mural near historic Findlay Market. Cincinnati-based artist Michael Coppage worked in collaboration with Jason Snell to illuminate a projection installation of Coppage's Black Box series on the side of the Weston Gallery.

BLINK 2022 was an impressive display, foreshadowing what is to come next year. With both a global lens and a commitment to community, the event highlighted incredible local talent including Jenny Ustick's mural honoring the 33-year Sister City Partnership between Cincinnati and Kharkiv, Ukraine, a brand-new mural by Max Sansing with a projection component by Chaske Haverkos, and Lindz and Lamb's ode to the Bengals in Findlay Market.

BLINK provides the opportunity to showcase work to a vast and diverse audience, engage with a dynamic community, and enrich the Cincinnati cityscape, adding value to the traditional experience of showing work. With no application fee, this is the ideal opportunity for artists from all walks of life to embark on a new creative journey.

About BLINK

BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, is an unforgettable four-day, 30 city block, outdoor art experience that unites street art, projection mapping, light-based installations, and music.

Not only does the event speak to the dynamic evolution of the Cincinnati art community, it calls upon the city's deep roots in supporting the arts. BLINK is illuminated by ArtsWave, the first and largest community campaign in the nation and the primary way that Cincinnati funds its arts. When tens of thousands of people and hundreds of companies give to ArtsWave, they support 150 cultural organizations and projects each year like BLINK that make our region vibrant. Donations to BLINK and other arts projects and organizations can be made at artswave.org/give .

BLINK is produced and curated by its Executive Partners - the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, AGAR, and the Haile Foundation, and produced in conjunction with its Partners ArtWorks, Cincy Nice, and ish - to provide opportunities for regional artists and bring in global creators all in the pursuit of a stronger community.

