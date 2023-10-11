BLINK ONGOING INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Blink To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Blink stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/BLNK.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Co. ("Blink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLNK).

On August 9, 2023, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") requesting the "production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters." The Company further disclosed that it is "unable to predict what the timing or the outcome of the SEC investigation may be or what, if any, consequences the SEC investigation may have on us."

On this news, Blink's stock price fell $0.97, or 14.1%, to close at $5.89 per share on August 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

