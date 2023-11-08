Blink Ops Builds on Strength of Security Automation Platform with Rapid Growth and Innovation

Security leader caps year of record growth, robust partnerships and increased adoption

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Ops, provider of the Blink security automation copilot, today announced it has reached significant milestones in customer adoption, increased revenue by more than 600% since the beginning of year and expanded strategic partnerships.

Since its founding in 2021, Blink Ops has focused on building the world's first AI-powered security automation platform. Leveraging generative AI, Blink empowers practitioners at mid-to-large-size enterprises to automate security and IT tasks and processes using simple prompts. Earlier this year, the company launched the Blink Copilot offering, providing the first-ever generative AI solution for automating security and IT workflows.

As the company continues to grow and expand, in the past year it has:

Increased revenue by 600% since the beginning of 2023.

Saw a 1,200% increase year-over-year in automated actions for customers using Blink Ops' solutions.

Signed multiple Fortune 500 customers in 2023.

Doubled employee headcount.

Grew its community automation library to over 6,000 workflow templates.

Expanded partnerships, including strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon.

Gil Barak, CEO and co-founder, Blink Ops, said: "Blink Ops was founded with the goal of helping enterprise organizations achieve security operational excellence. With Blink, we are building the world's most powerful security automation platform, powered by generative AI. Our growth is a testament to our deep understanding of what security teams are grappling with today. As 2023 comes to a close, we plan to double down on our efforts in 2024 with continued innovation and investment in our proprietary AI-based technologies."

Nir Rothenberg, CISO, Rapyd, said: "Financial services organizations like ours continue to be one of the biggest targets for cyber criminals. My team is struggling with hundreds of thousands of alerts daily. The only way to keep up is using a strong automation platform. Within three months of deploying Blink, we've gained unprecedented efficiencies and were able to see near-instant time to value with Blink. In the past month alone, we've automated over 300,000 actions."

Ken Buckler, research director, information security, risk and compliance management, Enterprise Management Associates, Inc., said: "Security automation can be a daunting task but is becoming increasingly necessary to help mitigate the effects of the ongoing cybersecurity workforce shortage. Most cybersecurity practitioners are not developers, and using generative AI to simplify the process allows organizations to avoid also hiring expensive developers dedicated to implementing and maintaining security automation. Even for security practitioners who do have developer skill sets, this approach is a real timesaver, allowing practitioners to focus more on protecting the enterprise and less on configuring automations. I truly wish I had this kind of tool while I was still a hands-on practitioner."

