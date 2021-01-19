Blink Science, Inc. Names Eric Doherty President

Doherty is passionate about Blink Science's mission to bring high-quality, low-cost diagnostic testing to everyone. Tweet this

"I couldn't be more passionate about Blink Science's mission to bring high-quality, low-cost diagnostic testing to everyone," Doherty said. "And our medical passport system, blinkPASSPORT, will keep life and commerce going as well as put people's medical data in their own hands. We've got an exceptional team and culture here, and I'm proud to lead it."

Doherty continued, "From a global perspective, we are working with the world's largest healthcare distributors and the world's largest shipping and logistics organizations to ensure that once we receive an EUA for our device, we can ship it to the places that need it, immediately. ZoomInfo has been a huge help in disseminating information about what Blink Science is working on, so we can help end this Pandemic."

"Eric has just the right background and exceptional leadership skills to quickly make Blink Science a household name worldwide," said Billy Meadow, Blink Science's founder, CEO and board chair. "Our testing technology and data platforms will measurably improve the quality of life for billions of people—not just related to COVID but for many infectious diseases as well as other conditions where instant, portable diagnosis is critical. Eric will bring us to market in 2021."

Doherty holds MBA's from both St. Louis University and Washington University in International Marketing and Management, and Global Operational Leadership Certification from St. Louis University.

