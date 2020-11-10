Blink Science™ Prepares to Launch with a Handheld Biosensor, blinkTEST™, that Instantaneously Detects Viruses and Disease in Saliva

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Science™ a new biotechnology, medical device company, will bring to market, blinkTEST™, a handheld biosensor device that can immediately detect COVID-19, and other disease biomarkers in saliva. Waiting for test results can be debilitating, both for personal health status and the global economy. Most of the point-of-care (POC) testing devices currently available, or that have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), provide tests in well over 20-30 minutes. Blink Science is developing a low-cost, high-tech device that will provide an immediate testing response. The system will provide health reports that can be analyzed immediately to ensure rapid and precise diagnosis for acute and chronic conditions that impact people worldwide. blinkTEST will give instantaneous results without requiring costly genetic testing.

Blink Science will transform POC testing with its patented electronic technology that will detect a wide variety of biomarkers. The blinkTEST biosensor reads the electrical charges between antibodies and an easy-to-use test strip. "What we are bringing to market is revolutionary. This device will be able to provide the fastest test not only for COVID-19, but also for a number of other viruses and specific disease states" explains Blink Science CEO and president, Eric Doherty.

Blink Science is a SpinUp Campus company. SpinUp Campus focuses on connecting university scientists with investors to transform significant research into viable businesses. SpinUp Campus CEO and founder, Billy Meadow, states "I am tremendously excited to have a stellar team led by Eric Doherty to commercialize this amazing molecular diagnostic innovation coming out of the University of Florida. This device will change the global diagnostics industry and save lives."

Blink Science is currently establishing strategic licensing and manufacturing relationships to accelerate to market and provide access to affordable and efficient health testing. This product can be developed rapidly and is looking for the help of corporate partnerships and investments to make this happen.

Blink Science endeavors to bring high-tech, low-cost diagnostic tools to the global medical community, with the goal of revolutionizing POC testing. Everyone deserves access to a rapid, safe, and accurate diagnosis of their health. Blink Science technology will be able to provide these results.

Test. Blink. Done.

Inquiries: [email protected]

www.blinkscience.com

