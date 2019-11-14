Blink Tees Aims to Give Away Tesla Cars on Black Friday

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Tees, a screen printing company outside of Chicago, is promoting a series of special rewards for any customers that place qualifying orders between Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. The tiered promotion rewards customers based on the number of t-shirts they order, with gifts ranging from a YETI tumbler to a Tesla Model 3.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually about providing discounts for customers," says Blink Tees' co-founder Jeff Staten. "We want to go beyond a cost savings — we want to thank our customers by giving them gifts that they'll get to enjoy beyond their shirts."

Starting at midnight on Friday, Nov. 29, the Blink Tees website (https://blinktees.com/blackfriday) will have an online form to allow for t-shirt orders. Every order placed on the site will be eligible (pending final payment) to receive one of five rewards depending on order size.

The reward tiers are as follows:

25-99 t-shirts = YETI 30oz Rambler

100-499 t-shirts = Apple AirPod Pro earbuds

500-4,999 t-shirts = Apple iPad Pro

5,000-29,999 t-shirts = 1 Bitcoin

30,000+ t-shirts = Tesla Model 3

"When my co-founder Steve asked me if we could give away a Tesla, I initially said 'hell no,'" says Staten. "But then I started running some numbers, and 30,000 is a lot of shirts, but it's not so big of an order that it's unbelievable. But we wanted to give away stuff to everybody, so we made 4 more reward tiers. It makes me feel like I get to play Santa for our great customers, and I like that."

"We want people who wear our t-shirts to feel like they're the coolest people, because to us, they are," says Blink Tees' other co-founder, Steve Long, "We want to give them an iPad or a Tesla or a Bitcoin — they're awesome people, and they deserve the raddest stuff."

Blink Tees is a growing screen printing company that has recently expanded their workspace to add a showroom and expand their production space. Blink Tees specializes in shirts for events, teams, and organizations, with some of their largest customers being churches and breweries. Some of their most recognizable customers include the Windy City Bulls, Global Leadership Network, and World Vision.

The rules and conditions for the rewards can be found at blinktees.com/blackfriday.

