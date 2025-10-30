BlinkOps Named to Fortune's Prestigious 2026 Cyber 60 List for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition Validates BlinkOps' Continued Innovation in Agentic Security Automation

TEL AVIV, Israel and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlinkOps , the leading agentic security automation platform, today announced that it was named a winner to the Fortune Cyber 60 2025-2026 list of the fastest growing companies in cybersecurity for the second consecutive year.

"We are honored to be included in Fortune's Cyber 60 list for the second year in a row," said Gil Barak, CEO and Co-Founder of BlinkOps. "This recognition validates our commitment to AI innovation and the trust our investors, customers, and partners have placed in us. We're enabling the world's largest enterprises to achieve unprecedented speed to automation and AI transformation across their cybersecurity and IT programs. We're delivering the industry's only comprehensive platform that unifies all the capabilities required to run an agentic security program – something no other vendor has achieved in a single, integrated solution. We're grateful to Fortune for this recognition and for continuing to believe in us."

2025 has been a transformative year for BlinkOps. The company raised over $50 million in Series B funding in July, led by O.G. Venture Partners, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Hetz Ventures, and Vertex Growth, bringing the total funding amount to $100 million. Earlier in April, BlinkOps launched the industry's first No-Code Security Agent Builder platform, enabling enterprises to create unlimited custom security micro-agents tailored to their specific environments, attracting Fortune 500 customers globally.

BlinkOps has grown its headcount by over 100 employees in the past year, expanding into EMEA and investing heavily in channel partnerships. The Series B funding is accelerating product innovation and scaling go-to-market operations across sales, marketing, and customer success teams to meet demand for AI transformation. This investment enables BlinkOps to expand its platform capabilities while building the infrastructure needed to support agentic innovation.

