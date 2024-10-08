BLiNQ Networks and Druid Software expand partnership by delivering converged 5G Enterprise Solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks and Druid Software are expanding their partnership to address the high demand in Industry 4.0 for converged 5G and Wi-Fi access. This is achieved by combining BLiNQ's PCW-400i integrated 5G + Wi-Fi Small Cell with Druid's award-winning Raemis Enterprise 4G + 5G core, to provide reliable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity to enterprise customers of all sizes.

The two companies' long-standing partnership is built on leveraging the CBRS band to deliver reliable high-speed internet access and mobile connectivity. Over the last 5 years, BLiNQ and Druid have worked side by side to deploy fixed wireless and private network solutions across the United States. Most notably, they teamed up to build a CBRS network for a significant national carrier in the US.

To ensure maximum integrity of the overall solution, the Raemis™ Enterprise core was part of the BLiNQ's development process from the inception of the PCW-400i.

"We gained a lot of confidence in Druid's core while working on 4G, and so it was an obvious choice to use their 5G core to ensure that multi-gigabit throughput for our 5G small cell does not encounter any bottlenecks" said Ovidiu Leulescu, BLiNQ's VP of Engineering.

Last month, BLiNQ was hosted at Druid's quarterly Demo Day in Bray, Ireland, a vertical dedicated event, where key partners and stakeholders in the healthcare sector had a chance to witness PCW-400i-Raemis network in action. The live demonstration showcased a 5G-supported voice call while a smart bed mattress was controlled simultaneously over Wi-Fi.

"We're excited about our partnership with BLiNQ to advance the 5G platform. Our work together has set the stage for us to leverage some of the innovative capabilities of the Druid core, which ultimately enhances the convergence of technologies by aggregating the throughput of Wi-Fi and 5G," said Tadhg Kenny, President of Global Strategic Partnerships in Druid Software.

This week, both BLiNQ (booth # 839) and Druid (booth #1024) will be at MWC Las Vegas to showcase their solutions. The PCW-400i will be demonstrated live at the BLiNQ booth, which will show Druid as part of the NetLiNQ EMS cloud-based management platform. In collaboration with multiple vendors, the Druid team will deploy a private 5G network in a box, featuring an all-in-one device for access control based on predefined criteria, such as age verification to support retail use cases like the sale of age restricted goods.

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is an innovative manufacturer of CBRS and multiband wireless small cell solutions, building the technology to enable Private 5G Networks and provide essential enterprise connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.

ABOUT DRUID SOFTWARE

Druid Software, headquartered in Ireland, is an industry leader in private cellular network technology and provides a tier one enterprise-grade core network platform to advance connectivity and enable simplified private network management. For more information, email [email protected] or please visit www.druidsoftware.com.

