BLiNQ Networks and Karrier One enable user-owned and operated mobile networks in latest DePIN deployment

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks has been chosen as the premier CBRS partner to launch Karrier One's first DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) project in the United States. Karrier One is the first global wireless carrier-grade decentralized service platform, powered by a new generation of blockchain which enables users or gate keepers to rapidly deploy and operate radio equipment called Gatekeeper Nodes.

In collaboration with qualified deployment partners, Karrier One will utilize BLiNQ's flagship FW-300i, the all-in-one integrated CBRS radio, to provide reliable mobile coverage at a significantly reduced cost compared to traditional mobile networks. Future deployments will incorporate other BLiNQ CBRS radios, such as the powerful FW-600 and the versatile, capacity-switching X-300i, offering users seamless connectivity at a fraction of current rates.

"Our CBRS solutions are distinguished by their proven plug-and-play performance, demonstrating their scalability for decentralized wireless network deployments," says Pete Vavra, BLiNQ Networks' VP of Sales. "Partnering with Karrier One aligns with our commitment to enhancing connectivity in underserved regions. We also recognize that the concept of 'owners and operators of networks' is shifting towards democratization and incentivization, which are key drivers that will enable better connectivity across the world."

Andrew Ellithy, COO at Karrier One, reinforces this common mission. "We have an opportunity to build a network where all the traffic flow is user-owned," he says. "The blockchain-powered, user-owned network is leveraged to promote a scalable, dependable, high-performance transactional environment. This enables today's 4G and 5G connectivity on smart phones, while futureproofing the next generation of mobile connectivity."

Gatekeeper Node owners are rewarded with KONE tokens based on the volume of users and traffic their nodes process. The Starter Kit, which includes BLiNQ's FW-300i, is currently available for pre-order through Karrier One's online portal. The Karrier One network is paving the way for exponential growth in decentralized telecommunications with a focus on contributing to and leveraging the larger ecosystem.

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is an innovative manufacturer of CBRS and multiband wireless broadband solutions, building the technology to provide essential mobile connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.

ABOUT KARRIER ONE

Karrier One is the first carrier-grade decentralized mobile network that connects smart phones and users seamlessly and anonymously using the Karrier One blockchain. Karrier One is the only network of its kind to power Micro Networks or Mobile Independent Network Operators agnostic of any frequency or spectrum limitations.

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.