BLiNQ Networks and LongFi Solutions bring decentralized wireless connectivity to Houston and beyond

BLiNQ Networks Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks and LongFi Solutions accelerate the deployment of decentralized wireless (DeWi) networks with the recent installation of a new cluster of FW-300i small cell radios in Houston, Texas. This infrastructure deployment effort to enhance mobile coverage in Houston is part of BLiNQ and LongFi's long term mission to bring the benefits of reliable and affordable cellular connectivity to more people across the United States.

BLiNQ has leveraged their CBRS LTE expertise to deliver ground-breaking DeWi network and solution integrations, assuring plug-and-play operation such as the one deployed by LongFi. With sleek aesthetics and great cost performance metrics, the FW-300i has quickly become BLiNQ's flagship solution in the DeWi marketplace. "BLiNQ is uniquely positioned to support and engage the DeWi community because of our proven capabilities with CBRS and LTE/5GNR technology," says Pete Vavra, VP of Sales at BLiNQ Networks. "Working with experienced DeWi enterprise deployers like LongFi significantly advances our mutual mission to connect the unconnected and serve the underserved."

LongFi Solutions has created one of the largest contiguous CBRS networks in the US across central Houston. By installing small cell radios on commercial rooftops, LongFi Solutions has significantly improved local cellular coverage and continues to expand its network to increase coverage density. "Our collaboration with BLiNQ has enabled us to quickly optimize coverage performance and maximize the value of each DeWi host location," says Andrew Warshauer, President/Co-founder of LongFi Solutions.

This recent buildout now makes Houston the largest cluster of radios providing DeWi connectivity in any current blockchain network in the United States.

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready and multiband wireless broadband solutions, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-deployable solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.

ABOUT LONGFI SOLUTIONS

LongFi Solutions' core mission is to create a better-connected world. The company is a market leading enterprise deployer for decentralized wireless infrastructure, leveraging experience across various telecommunication projects, technologies, and hardware. For more information, visit longfisolutions.com.

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.

