BLiNQ Networks and Zeppelin Wireless Launch Wireless Connectivity in Billboards Across Major U.S. Cities

News provided by

BLiNQ Networks Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks, a leading manufacturer of CBRS-ready and multiband wireless broadband solutions, and Zeppelin Wireless, a leading deployer of decentralized physical infrastructure, announced today a strategic partnership utilizing commercial billboards to deploy decentralized wireless (DeWi) equipment quickly and efficiently across several major U.S. cities. Initially launching in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston, the move is part of Zeppelin Wireless' strategic long-term plan to increase the speed, reliability and accessibility of cellular connectivity for broader populations in the United States.

BLiNQ's expertise in CBRS LTE has been pivotal in delivering groundbreaking DeWi network and solution integrations, facilitating rapid plug-and-play deployment. The FW-300i, known for its sleek aesthetics and cost performance metrics, has emerged as BLiNQ's flagship solution in the DeWi marketplace. Pete Vavra, VP of Sales at BLiNQ Networks, emphasizes their unique position to support the DeWi community. "We are committed to delivering LTE/5GNR/WiFi7 advanced technologies and innovative solutions to accelerate the DeWi movement. We recognize the tremendous opportunity at hand to make it easier to connect the unconnected, serve the underserved, and we are glad to be able to work with Zeppelin who share this vision."

Zeppelin Wireless has successfully created one of the largest contiguous CBRS networks in the U.S. in Houston. By installing small cell radios on commercial billboards and rooftops, Zeppelin is significantly improving cellular coverage and actively expanding its network to increase coverage density. Zeppelin Wireless aims to leverage its portfolio of over 100,000 billboard partner locations to scale its deployments across the United States. Rob Atherton, Co-founder & COO of Zeppelin Wireless has noted that the collaboration with BLiNQ is instrumental in optimizing coverage performance and maximizing the value of each location. "Our collaboration with BLiNQ has enabled us to streamline our deployments with a product that delivers great performance, streamlined installation and top-notch aesthetics for billboard placements," he says. "Working with BLiNQ enables us to build better connected communities and accelerate our 2024 growth plans."

In the long term, global deployment of decentralized wireless infrastructure at a large scale is key to ensuring widespread access to reliable, high-speed, private, and affordable connectivity.

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready and multiband wireless broadband solutions, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-deployable solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.

ABOUT ZEPPELIN WIRELESS 

Zeppelin Wireless is a leading deployer of decentralized physical infrastructure at large scale across the U.S to provide a variety of valuable services including cellular and WiFi-based connectivity and AI-driven edge data and sensor infrastructure Zeppelin Wireless deployments bring major benefits to customers and also landlords, REITS and other partners hosting our infrastructure by increasing the value of their existing properties.

For further information: Mary Cruz, [email protected]

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.

Also from this source

BLiNQ Networks and LongFi Solutions bring decentralized wireless connectivity to Houston and beyond

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks and LongFi Solutions accelerate the deployment of decentralized wireless (DeWi) networks with...

BLiNQ Networks introduces their first 5G Small Cell Base Station, powered by EdgeQ

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks has partnered with EdgeQ in a powerful hardware and software collaboration to launch the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.