BLiNQ Networks Announces FCC Part 96 / CBRS Certification for their Category 6 CBRS CPE the BLiNQ FWC-110-35 & FWC-110HG-35

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLiNQ Networks, a leading North American manufacturer of CBRS fixed and mobile wireless equipment, is pleased to announce that our LTE CAT6 CPE is now FCC Part 96 / CBRS certified for the US market.

The BLiNQ FWC-110-35 & FWC-110HG-35 now joins the rest of the BLiNQ CBRS Certified product family, including the FW-300i (FCC Part 96 Certified December 2018) and the Category 12 CPE the FWC-122HG-35 (FCC Part 96 Certified October 2019).

BLiNQ Networks has been providing CBRS equipment to a large number of fixed and mobile operators for CBRS trials and Initial Commercial Deployments since December of 2018.

BLiNQ Networks unique combination of fully integrated, CBRS certified, multi-sector LTE base stations and high gain CPE have been providing superior wireless performance to wireless service providers, both large and small around the globe.

Scott Miller with Kansas Broadband Internet in Salina (Kansas) remarked, "BLiNQ made CBRS very easy to deploy for a reasonable price! A wonderful web GUI that is simple to navigate, taking the hard stuff out of LTE and help simplify it down to make it easy for any operator to be able to get in there and start deploying CBRS."

"This is an exciting turning point for the BLiNQ CBRS product family. BLiNQ Networks full suite of CBRS certified products, combined with the full commercial launch of CBRS means that operators large and small now have access to both cost-effective advanced wireless equipment and reliable, cost-effective spectrum," stated Patrick Buthmann, Vice President Sales & Business Development of BLiNQ Networks.

All products are commercially available now in quantities.

For more information and details about the product please visit blinqnetworks.com or email sales@blinqnetworks.com

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer of next-generation wireless broadband solutions that deliver industry leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions.

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks

Related Links

https://blinqnetworks.com

