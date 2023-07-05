BLiNQ Networks' FW-600 CBRS Base Station with new Tri Sector Small Cell Antenna

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks introduces the updated FW-600 B48 CBRS macro base station 4G platform with a new 16dBi Tri Sector Small Cell Antenna. This new RAN configuration option provides the maximum possible 50dBm EIRP for CBRS network deployments, in a 360-degree coverage envelope.

Based on the antenna's small form factor and low profile- allowing it to be mounted in centralized locations- it is an excellent choice for deployment in data hot spots, parks, campus environments and other high traffic areas.

Pricing for this configuration is as low as $2550 a sector, including Premium warranty, making it one of the lowest cost options in the marketplace today.

Product Highlights:

  • Low-cost, high-performance macro base station
  • 3-sector, 360-degree coverage with the tri sector canister antenna
  • Supports Carrier Aggregation up to 3CC
  • High Capacity 400 Mbps base station
  • CBRS, B41, LAA options Available
  • Wall or pole mountable

Radu Selea, Chief Technology Officer for BliNQ Networks opines, "The FW-600 B48 base station with Tri Sector Antenna solution provides the lowest footprint and cost 3-sector solution in the industry. It is well suited for De-Wi (decentralized wireless) and private mobile networks." 

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready fixed wireless hardware, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information visit blinqnetworks.com.

