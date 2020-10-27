BLiNQ Networks Joins Forces with Microsoft's Airband Initiative as a CBRS Hardware Vendor

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks, through its affiliate, Communication Components Inc. (CCI) has signed a cooperation agreement with Microsoft as part of its Airband Initiative that will help expand broadband access in unserved and underserved rural communities. Through the agreement, BLiNQ Networks will offer Citizens Radio Broadband Service (CBRS) OnGo Certified radio equipment and tailored services to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the nation that are part of Microsoft's Airband Initiative ISP Program.

BLiNQ Networks is at the forefront of LTE technologies, with hardware licensed to operate within the CBRS spectrum which facilitates the immediate potential to provide customers with accessible and affordable 21st century connectivity. BLiNQ's LTE-based equipment creates significant opportunities for cost effective connectivity by leveraging spectrum capacity from small to wide channels using unlicensed General Availability Access (GAA) and Priority Access Licenses (PAL) within the CBRS band.

The BLiNQ FW-300i is an all-in-one CBRS solution that is easy to deploy and easy to scale. With an integrated design that includes the LTE radios, base band unit, and multi sector antenna system in one box, the FW-300i provides three sectors of LTE radio capacity and is an industry leader in capacity and ease of deployment. Software features such as an embedded Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and an intuitive Network Management System (NMS) make for easy setup and fast deployment.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Microsoft as a CBRS hardware partner for its Airband Initiative," said Patrick Buthmann, vice president of Sales and Business Development at BLiNQ Networks. "The excellent propagation characteristics and availability of the CBRS spectrum, combined with BLiNQ's all-in-one CBRS radio will provide the Airband Initiative's ISP partners a solution to better serve their customers."

Microsoft's Airband Initiative works to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved people living in rural areas of the U.S., with the goal of expanding to 3 million people residing in unserved rural areas by 2022.

By working with BLiNQ Networks on the Airband Initiative, Microsoft can better facilitate access to broadband connectivity across the United States and around the world. With special incentives, services and bundles available to Microsoft Airband Initiative ISP partners, BLiNQ's unique product offering is paving the way for a more affordable, accessible, and effective solution to get more people online.

"To finally close the digital divide, we need a range of innovative solutions to meet the needs of individual communities," said Vickie Robinson, general manager of the Microsoft Airband Initiative. "BLiNQ's scalable solution will bring us one step closer toward making broadband accessible for everyone."

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-certified fixed access and mobile broadband wireless equipment, providing industry-leading price & performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions. The company was founded in 2010 with roots in active antenna systems. It holds over 20 patents related to advanced wireless technologies, beamforming and interference management. In 2019, BLiNQ Networks introduced the FW-300i, the industry's first fully integrated, 3-sector small cell for the CBRS market.

More information can be found at https://www.blinqnetworks.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MICROSOFT AIRBAND

Microsoft's Airband Initiative is an effort to close the broadband gap and help communities use new connectivity to improve education, health care, and agriculture, and transform their businesses. The Airband Initiative works with the private and public sectors to invest in new technologies, accelerate broadband deployment, and support policy changes with the goal of bringing broadband access to millions of people in the United States. More information can be found at aka.ms/airband.

