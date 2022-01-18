BLiNQ Networks' PointLiNQ tool significantly reduces CPE installation time while ensuring precise alignment

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks' PointLiNQ tool reduces OPEX costs and speeds up fixed wireless network deployments by significantly reducing the installation time of Customer Premise Equipment (CPEs). Its ability to estimate link performance, test throughput and optimize signal quality, and then provide performance reports for automated submission to the SAS database makes PointLiNQ one of the most innovative fixed wireless tools in the market today.

By reducing the overall complexity of installations and automating the SAS registration process, PointLiNQ enables CBRS deployments to scale much faster and easier. CPE installation and alignment time can be reduced by up to 80% for an inexperienced installer and demonstrates up to 25% better throughput in the downlink and 35% better in the uplink by using PointLiNQ. Considerable cost savings can be made without the need for ongoing support due to consistently correct and optimized installation for each deployment.

Combined with the NetLiNQ Portal which provides location-based lists of active eNodeBs, PointLiNQ takes the guesswork away from an installer and allows even those without prior wireless experience to obtain the optimal link performance when installing CPEs.

The tool itself consists of a compact device which attaches to the CPE's mounting bracket and an advanced app that utilizes machine learning to optimize the installation process. The device powers the CPE during the alignment process, thus allowing the installer to identify an optimal installation location free of any cabling or extension cords. The device is fully rechargeable via USB cable and can support five to six installations with a single charge.

The app connects to the device via Wi-Fi and features a user-friendly interface that runs on both Android and iOS platforms. The app's installation and CPE alignment wizard provides location serviceability, list of target eNodeBs and estimates of signal strength and link performance. During the installation, the app guides the installer with detailed alignment instructions and provides real-time KPI reporting to optimize both RSRP and SINR.

Once the alignment is completed, by a click of a button, all the required CPI information flows through the CPE CBSD agent and automatically requests a grant to transmit from the CBRS SAS. Installation ends with a real-time throughput test and a final report that records all the relevant information for the installation.

For deployment of CBRS Band 48 CPEs, PointLiNQ provides both single step registration and authorization capability to the SAS database.

PointLiNQ is the optimal solution toolset to reduce installation times and eliminate the possibility of errors, in a repeatable practical manner that is unmatched.

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready fixed wireless hardware, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information visit blinqnetworks.com.

