BlipCut Back to School Event: Fun and Savings for Everyone!

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlipCut, the leading AI-powered video translation platform, is excited to announce its special back-to-school campaign, "School's In, Fun Begins!" This campaign features three exciting activities, designed to add a dash of fun and incredible value for new and existing users.

Discover the Exciting Details:

BlipCut is an industry-leading AI video translation platform that allows users to break language barriers with ease

From guaranteed wins to exclusive offers and creative contests, there's something for everyone to celebrate the new school year with BlipCut.

Event access: https://videotranslator.blipcut.com/sales-promotion.html

1. Lottery: Choose Who You Are and Win!

Participants can join a 100% winning lottery simply by selecting a role that represents them—whether student, teacher, or parent. Every participant is guaranteed to win a prize, making this an engaging and rewarding way to kick off the new school year. Exciting prizes await, including an iPad Pro, PayPal cards, and more!

2. Buy One, Get Three + 60% OFF

BlipCut is offering an unbeatable deal: buy one get three for free, plus an extra 60% OFF! This limited-time offer enables users to get top-notch video translation services at a fraction of the cost.

3. Social Media Contest: Share & Win

To celebrate the creativity of our users, BlipCut invites everyone to share their translated videos on social media. The top three posts with the most likes, comments, and interactions will win a free BlipCut annual plan. This contest is a great opportunity for users to showcase their work and win big!

The campaign runs from September 3 to September 20. Don't miss out on these incredible opportunities to enhance your video translation experience with BlipCut.

About BlipCut:

BlipCut is an industry-leading AI video translation platform that allows users to break language barriers with ease. With features like subtitle translation, AI voiceover, and support for 95 languages, BlipCut is the go-to solution for content creators, educators, and businesses worldwide.

To know more, you may visit: https://videotranslator.blipcut.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BlipCut_Online

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlipCutofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blipcut

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blipcutofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/vk4Z2YWGsG

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE BlipCut