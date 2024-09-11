NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlipCut, the leading AI-powered video translation platform, is excited to announce the release of its V2.14.0 update, bringing new features, language support, and a special campaign designed to empower educators and content creators worldwide.

What's New in BlipCut:

BlipCut V2.14.0: Introducing Batch Video Translation to Boost Efficiency

New Feature: Batch Video Translation

With the growing demand for faster and more efficient content translation, BlipCut is proud to launch its highly anticipated Batch Video Translation feature. Users can now translate multiple videos simultaneously, streamlining the process for creators, educators, and businesses with large volumes of content. This new functionality supports 95+ languages and ensures top-tier accuracy, voice cloning, and speed—making global content distribution more accessible than ever before.



Added 13 New Languages

BlipCut is further enhancing its global reach by adding support for 13 new languages, enabling users to communicate with a broader audience. The new languages are: Nepali, Persian, Serbian, Sinhala, Slovenian, Somali, Swahili, Telugu, Urdu, Welsh, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese.

With these additions, BlipCut now supports over 100 languages, making it one of the most comprehensive video translation tools on the market.



BlipCut Back-to-School Campaign

To celebrate the new update and support educators, BlipCut is launching a Back-to-School campaign from September 3 to September 20 . The campaign includes a variety of exciting activities, such as:

A 100% winning lottery where participants choose their role (such as student, teacher, or parent) and stand a chance to win exclusive rewards.

A Buy-One-Get-Three Deal with an additional 60% discount on all purchases.

A social media contest, where users can share their translated videos and the top three participants with the most engagement will win a free annual BlipCut plan.

BlipCut has always been committed to helping content creators and educators expand their reach and effortlessly engage global audiences.

About BlipCut:

BlipCut is an industry-leading AI video translation platform that allows users to break language barriers with ease. With features like batch translator, subtitle translation, AI voiceover, and support for 100+ languages, BlipCut is the go-to solution for content creators, educators, and businesses worldwide.

To know more, you may visit: https://videotranslator.blipcut.com/

