BlipCut V3.0 Launches with AI Clipping Feature to Boost Efficiency for Creators and Businesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlipCut, the leading AI-powered video translation platform, is excited to announce the release of its V3.0.0 update, bringing a new feature - BlipCut AI Clipping - designed to help creators as well as teams to improve the efficiency of video creation.

BlipCut AI Clip Maker converts long video to viral short videos, making them suitable for a wide range of social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Now, creators can spend more time on storytelling and innovation while BlipCut makes the technical adjustments.

BlipCut V3.0 Launches with AI Clipping Feature

Key Features of BlipCut AI Clip Maker:

AI Detect Highlight from Video



By analyzing visual and audio cues, BlipCut intelligently highlights key moments, allowing creators to effortlessly capture viewers' attention and showcase the best parts of their content without manual editing.

Auto-Generate Score, Title and Description for Each Clip



Generate social-ready clips with no effort in BlipCut! BlipCut can automatically generate title for each clip with relevant hashtags and emojis. And it can analyze and score each video clip, providing creators with a clear measure of engagement potential.





Besides clipping video, you can also choose to translate clip to 130 languages, with AI voice cloning and batch translation feature as well.

Add Caption to Clip in One Platform



More than an AI clip creator, BlipCut can also add captions to clip in 130 languages, making your video more accessible. You can also customize the caption style to make your content look more stunning.





Auto-Frame feature will soon allow creators to focus on key elements and adapt to the specific aspect ratios, whether your video is being shared on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms.

About BlipCut:



BlipCut is an industry-leading AI video translation platform that allows users to break language barriers with ease. With features like batch translator, subtitle translation, AI voiceover, ai clip generator, and support for 130+ languages, BlipCut is the go-to solution for content creators, educators, and businesses worldwide.

To know more, you may visit: https://videotranslator.blipcut.com/

