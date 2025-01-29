Blis continues leadership expansion with the hire of Andrew Furman

Furman will join Blis' U.S. leadership team as Vice President of Midwest and West

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the leading location intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Andrew Furman as Vice President of Midwest and West. This hire further strengthens Blis' expansion in the U.S. and follows the recent addition of Alex Boras as President of Blis, U.S.

With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership, Furman brings a wealth of expertise to Blis. Most recently, he spent 13 years at Outbrain, where he advanced from Senior Director to General Manager of North America. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in scaling the company from a startup to a global organization with over 1,000 employees, culminating in its successful IPO in 2021. Before Outbrain, Andrew spent over a decade in sales management within the television industry, including seven years at Fox TV.

"Blis is changing the way agencies and brands connect with their customers. It's never been more challenging to truly understand and engage audiences at key purchase decision-making moments," said Furman. "By connecting physical and digital behaviors and harnessing the power of location intelligence, Blis is unlocking predictive insights and delivering powerful results for clients. I'm excited to join this dynamic team and further our expansion in the U.S. market."

"We're thrilled to welcome Andrew to the U.S. leadership team at such a pivotal time for Blis," said Alex Boras, President of Blis, U.S. "Andrew's proven track record in driving growth, building teams, and leading successful transformations will make him a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our business."

Founded in London in 2004, Blis has over 300 global employees across 19 offices and 11 countries. Blis has been operating in the US since 2016 and has seen successful national expansion, with offices in key markets including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston.

About Blis:

Blis is the world's most-scaled location intelligence advertising platform, working with major agencies and brands. Blis takes a radically different approach to omnichannel planning, buying, and measurement rooted in location intelligence, not just identity. Using AI, Blis understands and helps show what makes audiences unique, including where they can be found online and in the real world and how they engage with content. Blis can then reach and measure these audiences in a unified way across every device and channel without relying on cookies or IDs. This unique technology consistently delivers substantially better performance, scale, and buying efficiency than ID-reliant strategies alone. Blis is also the only major DSP that doesn't mark up media, meaning more of its clients' budgets can go to work.

To learn more about Blis, visit www.blis.com.

