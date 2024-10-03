Blis hires ad tech veteran Alex Boras as President of Blis US

Alex joins Blis from Samsung Ads; part of US growth acceleration

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the geo-based advertising tech stack, today announces the hire of Alex Boras as President of Blis US, based in New York. Alex brings a deep knowledge of the digital advertising industry with over 20 years of experience leading teams at agencies and technology companies. His successful management track record and expertise building businesses will drive continued expansion in the US market.

Alex joins Blis from Samsung Ads, where he successfully scaled Samsung's programmatic and platform operation into one of the largest CTV businesses. Over the past decade, he has held leadership roles at AOL, Yahoo! and PubMatic. He began his career managing investment teams at Ogilvy in New York and London before transitioning into the early days of advertising technology.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Blis team as we continue to grow our presence across the US. It has never been more critical for advertisers to utilize an ID-less solution to understand and reach their most important customers," said Boras. "My experience on both the buy and sell sides gives me a unique perspective on the digital advertising ecosystem. I'm ready to bring fresh ideas to our clients and build on Blis' best-in-class platform. When you have a talented team and a fantastic product, growth follows closely behind."

"Alex joins us at an important moment for the business as we accelerate our US expansion and continue to bring industry-leading solutions to market," said Greg Isbister, CEO of Blis. "His valuable expertise and comprehensive understanding of our industry position him perfectly to lead the US team as we enter this next chapter of growth. We're excited to have him at the helm."

Alex's hire is part of recent leadership momentum for Blis US, with the addition of Steve Tschosik as Vice President, Midwest. Tschosik joined Blis from Eclipse Digital Media, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales. Prior to Eclipse, Tschosik led sales teams at Clinch, Inmar Intelligence and ValueClick Media, bringing extensive experience in the ad tech management space.

Blis has been operating in the US since 2016 and has seen successful expansion nationally, with offices in key markets including New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston.

About Blis:

Blis is the most scaled geo-powered advertising platform in the world, working with major agencies and their brands. Blis takes a radically different approach to omnichannel planning, buying, and measurement that's rooted in geography, not just identity. Using AI, we understand and help show what makes audiences unique, in terms of where they can be found online and in the real world and how they engage with content. We can then reach and measure these audiences in a unified way across every device and channel without relying on cookies or IDs. This unique technology consistently delivers substantially better performance, scale, and buying efficiency than ID-reliant strategies alone. We're also the only major DSP that doesn't mark up media, meaning more of our clients' budgets can go to work on great publishers and content. Blis was founded in the UK in 2004 and operates in over 40 markets worldwide.

To learn more about Blis, visit www.blis.com .

Media contact: Abby Roulston, [email protected]

SOURCE Blis