Blis Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®

The winning campaign saw the use of Blis' proprietary technology to create unique and relevant audience segments for a design studio client looking to reach a niche group with ads driving them to an upcoming design event. Blis then monitored the behavior of all exposed devices to the ads and tracked foot traffic to the client event.

In addition to driving awareness and foot traffic to the client event, there was also one main sponsor, an auto dealership. The client wanted to monitor subsequent foot traffic of the sponsors auto dealerships to showcase the impact the sponsorship had on the event attendees to the auto sponsor. This campaign not only exceeded the client's goals, but also offered rich insights to help guide their overall marketing strategy.

Judges praised the campaign as "a clever strategy to understand the target markets and their access pathways" and a "great and original use of geo data and tracking."

"We are honored to receive the Gold Stevie Award for our ability to target specific audience segments," said Gil Larsen, VP, Americas at Blis. "Blis strongly believes that the ability to understand real world consumer behavior is best done through the power of location and movement data."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Stevie Award categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Blis

Blis is the global pioneer in location data. Our proprietary technology and platform helps agencies and brands use location data to better understand consumer behavior, allowing for effective targeted advertising to drive business outcomes. We believe that where you go defines who you are, and advertisers must capitalize on these insights for meaningful marketing experiences across devices. Our technology filters and scales location data, giving advertisers access to the most accurate location events, location data, and unique devices. The data is then applied across the apps that matter most to their consumers for targeting based on rich insights. Clients are supported by our location experts or can work in an agnostic service model of their choice. Since creating the world's first location data technology platform in 2004, Blis has grown to be a global company with 17 offices across 5 continents. Blis' clients include all major holding companies as well as leading brands in top verticals including Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

