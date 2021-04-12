Blis launches playbook - Preparing for a privacy-first world: your personal guide to getting impersonal

Changes to IDFAs and cookies will fundamentally affect every part of the campaign cycle, from planning through to activation and measurement. A recent Blis study found that 78% of brands and agencies were concerned or very concerned about the disappearance of cookies, while 61% were concerned or very concerned about the reduction of IDFAs.

To help brand marketers and agencies navigate the changes, Blis created a guide that outlines the range of potential solutions. It highlights five 'top tips' to survive and thrive in this new landscape, encouraging marketers to avoid putting all their eggs in one basket, innovate instead of imitate, stay flexible and focus on scale and measurement.

Diane Perlman, Chief Marketing Officer, Blis comments: "There has rarely been a more interesting and dynamic time to be in our industry. The impending data drought brought on by a reduction in personal identifiers by the tech giants and privacy regulations will impact the way we plan, buy and run media campaigns. It also offers all of us the opportunity to find innovative solutions to contribute to a new and improved digital ad ecosystem. Not only is Blis a pioneer in this area, but also we want to help our clients better understand the landscape and be armed with the right information and questions to ask. That's what this new playbook sets out to do."

The playbook is published following the recent launch of Blis' new privacy-first suite of products, which enables the world's largest brands and agencies to target their customers at scale in the post-cookie world and still achieve key outcomes. Audience Explorer is a visual, interactive tool that helps brands discover what makes their customers unique, build richer media plans and deliver better outcomes. Dynamic Audience Targeting allows advertisers to reach personalized audiences at scale, using a variety of rich, anonymized signals, from lifestyle characteristics and affinities through to shopping and spending habits – all without reliance on personal data.

Blis is the leading privacy-first, location-powered programmatic advertising partner. We deliver accurate targeting at scale without reliance on personal data, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies drive key business outcomes through personalized and high-performing digital advertising.

Blis uses real-world and online data, as well as behavior and lifestyle indicators, to profile and understand audiences better than anyone else. Using a huge opted-in global planning and measurement panel and taking an aggregated and anonymous approach to audience targeting, Blis reaches precise audiences at scale without reliance on personal data.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com .

