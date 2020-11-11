Blis Prospect Targeting helps drive new and lapsed audiences into store and online at scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its product momentum, Blis, the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, has today announced the launch of Prospect Targeting, an innovative addition to its product suite. The new product combines Blis' valuable and accurate location data with customer characteristics and online behaviors. It gives the world's biggest brands a powerful tool to find, target and reach more customers like their current ones and drive them in store or online this holiday season.

Prospect Targeting works by combining the accurate real-world behaviors that only movement data can provide, with consumer data such as car and home ownership, household income and lifestyles, as well as demographic and socio-economic factors. Additionally, it incorporates online behaviors, including what apps consumers use, what websites they browse, what games they play and what times of day and days of week they use their devices, resulting in deep insights into a brand's customers.

Using intelligent affinity and index modelling, this new product enables brands to expand their customer base by finding and targeting new and lapsed customers at scale without reliance on personal data. Built with consumer privacy at the forefront, Prospect Targeting future proofs Blis' offering by using only aggregated and anonymized data throughout.

Speaking on the announcement Aaron McKee, CTO at Blis said, "With the holidays just around the corner, brands are trying to re-engage with their customers and prospect new audiences after a year of dramatic change that has been difficult for retailers, and indeed all verticals. With Prospect Targeting, we're giving companies an edge by enabling them to reach a whole new customer base with the precision of location-based retargeting and the scale of TV audience targeting. Connecting customer characteristics with online activity and Blis' accurate real-world behavioral intelligence will help brands find more customers like the ones already buying and drive sales – both in store and online."

In April, Blis responded to the growing crisis quickly by releasing Habits to Home Targeting to address the challenges faced by brands reaching a 'stay at home' COVID world. With the addition of this latest product, Blis is now helping brands rebuild and expand their audience to drive more customers in store or online at a time when boosting sales matters most.

About Blis

Blis is the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, helping brands understand, reach and engage consumers globally to deliver measurable results. Because location data is the most accurate indicator of 'real' behavior and intent at scale vs any other type of data, Blis uses this data to map real-world consumer behaviors based on where people are and where they've been, uncovering the truth about what people actually do.

Blis' Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale. Its four tried and tested proprietary technologies – Smart Pin, Smart Scale, Smart Places and Smart Households – allow for more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com.

SOURCE Blis Media Limited

