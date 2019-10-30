Blis Releases 2019 Retail State of the Nation Highlighting American Shopper Behaviors

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , the global leader in real-world intelligence, today released the third installment of its quarterly series around how the world behaves. The Blis 2019 Retail State of the Nation analyzed half a million visits to 57 brands across more than 23,000 locations in the U.S. to better understand consumer shopping habits in today's economy, offering brands an overview of the current retail landscape, insight into how the competition is faring in a crowded marketplace, and tips for how to stand out.

While the findings uncovered a major struggle among retailers attempting to adapt their business models to omni-shoppers who expect seamless online to offline experiences (and vice-versa), it also highlighted those who are doing it well–namely sporting goods stores like Dick's and Modells.

"For brands to thrive today, they will need to understand where their customers have been to better anticipate where they'll go next," said Mariana Fletcher, Insights Manager, Americas at Blis. "These real-world insights are crucial for brands who want to not only break through the noise in a highly competitive retail market, but also to create the kind of personalized experiences that keep them top of mind for today's overwhelmed consumer."

Further, Blis' 2019 U.S. Retail State of the Nation helps brands:

Understand the retail landscape and where stores are operating over or under capacity

Zero in on location data to know where consumers are actively shopping on a state level and how brands perform against the norm

Uncover shopper lifestyle behavioral analysis based on real-world consumer habits

The new data also proves that having a deeper knowledge of consumer's real-world lifestyles provides an opportunity for brands to connect with shoppers in a thoughtful and meaningful way. Learn more and download the full report here .

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 33 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year. To learn more, visit blis.com.

