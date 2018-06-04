Blis, WBR Insights, and Future Stores Release New Report Showing Location-Based Strategies Convert Customers with Customized Content at the Right Time

As part of digital strategies for guiding visitors to physical stores, location-data assets are leveraged by the majority of retailers in one of four ways: re-targeting strategies, marketing automation, proximity tools like geofencing and beacon technology and in-market consumer targeting. Nearly half of retailers reported using location-based insights for real-time contextual targeting.

"Because of location-based data, we have been able to re-allocate marketing dollars to locations based on traffic. Now, we can pinpoint exactly when a member is near one of our locations and deliver timely content/offers," said Blis client Greg Lawville, AAA's Director of Marketing Strategy & Advertising through agency 160over90.

Additional insights from the report include:

Most retailers leverage location data and integration for location-based advertising (71%); emails and notification (63%); video, images, and photography (52%)' and 'right-time engagement (52%), the latter of which also includes the use of behavioral and other customer data to engage local audiences when they're most receptive.

79% of retailers partner with third-party data providers to collect geolocation data (56%), conduct first- and third-party data integration (53%), and support geographical data visualization (45%).

Most retailers provide location-based resources for customers, including local product or inventory search (60%), interactive maps (65%), localized social media accounts (60%), and localized online customer service (51%).

"Location-based digital initiatives are having a big impact before and during the shopping experience," said Ramon Castillo, Director –International IT and Global Planning at Costco Wholesale Corporation. "It is now a big driver in getting customers to our stores as we can influence customers with attractive promotions and create a sense of urgency."

The data shows the future is ripe for marketers to optimize on location-based strategies, with 70% of retailers reporting a positive outlook on their location strategy performance. Additionally, the report indicates that retailers are working to document their digital to in-store purchase strategies with more than one-third of retailers having an existing documented plan and a quarter creating one within the next year. With regard to team size, nearly half of retailers have more than 10 people dedicated to in-store localization efforts.

Added Gil Larsen, VP Americas, Blis: "Impactful brand marketing is no longer just about reaching the right person at the right time; the content of the message also needs to be tailored for the right place. Location information allows retailers to go beyond generalized understandings of consumer behavior and develop quality, right-time and place personalized experiences."

To gather this information around retailer strategy, WBR Insights and Future Stores surveyed senior managers, directors, VPs, SVPs, and C-Suite retail leaders in operational, omnichannel, marketing, IT, CX, and analytics roles primarily at U.S. and Canadian companies reporting at least $250 million in annual revenue. Respondents represented specialty retailers, apparel, supermarkets, department stores, hardware, electronics, appliances, and home furnishing retailers.

