Bliss Becomes First Mass & Drug Skincare Brand to Receive B Corp Certification

Since Bliss re-launched in 2018, the spa-powered beauty brand has been laser-focused on its mission: taking care of ourselves, each other, and the environment in order to achieve a higher state of happy. To accomplish this, Bliss worked tirelessly to enact ongoing commitments in line with these pillars, including a philanthropic partnership with the Trevor Project, support of The Antiracist Research & Policy Center, thoughtfully formulating products in line with PETA and EU standards, and prioritizing sustainability through their TerraCycle partnership and waste reduction initiatives.

"Over the last several years, our commitment to people, animals, and the planet set the stage to successfully submit for B Corp's highly sought-after seal of approval," says Bliss CEO Meri Baregamian. "Only 1% of brands that apply for the certification are approved, and we're thrilled to be part of the select few who lead the way for the future of clean, sustainable beauty brands."

For over a year, Bliss has been a proud partner of The Trevor Project, the world's largest LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization to help at-risk youth, as well as a supporter of The Antiracist Research & Policy Center and their commitment to understanding, explaining and solving problems of racial inequity and injustice. Together, Bliss and these organizations work to make health, well-being and equality fundamental for all.

Bliss also goes above and beyond to ensure its products are clean and safe. The brand uses only ethically-sourced, high-quality ingredients and has thoughtfully formulated its products to be 90% vegan and 100% clean and cruelty-free. All suppliers are required to confirm that no insects or animals were harmed in the manufacturing of Bliss' ingredients.

In addition, Bliss' packaging and formulas are created to consciously minimize impact on the planet. The brand has an official partnership with TerraCycle to ensure that all packaging is 100% recyclable and in just a few months has been able to redirect 26 lbs of its packaging from the landfill. Also, by prioritizing waste reduction initiatives, Bliss has saved more than 340,000 square feet of single-use waste and an additional 900 lbs of unnecessary packaging waste from being generated in 2020 alone.

"B Corp is the gold standard for businesses doing good and always prioritizing social and environmental values in all their decision making, so we knew that it was a certification we wanted to pursue," continued Baregamian. "We are so excited to see our hard work to date pay off with this outstanding recognition and look forward to building upon the work we've been doing to meet these rigorous standards."

