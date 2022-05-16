Blister Packaging Market in the US to Record 7.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunity with Amcor Plc & AmerisourceBergen Corp.| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Blister Packaging Market in US size is expected to increase by USD 18.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.19%. as per the latest market report by Technavio. The blister packaging market share growth in the US by the thermoforming segment will be significant for revenue generation. By adopting high barrier thermoforming, the blister packaging manufacturers can reduce the blister footprint, even in the case of packing big-size capsules or tablets. Thermoforming can reduce the blister footprint by up to 65% more than cold forming technology. Therefore, the waste disposal in thermoforming packaging is lower than cold forming packaging. This will drive the growth of the thermoforming segment during the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information on the contribution of each segment

Vendor Insights-

The Blister Packaging Market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Amcor.com - The company offers Formpack cold form pharmaceutical blister packaging that provides an impermeable barrier to moisture, light, oxygen, extended shelf life, and long-term delamination resistance.

The company offers Formpack cold form pharmaceutical blister packaging that provides an impermeable barrier to moisture, light, oxygen, extended shelf life, and long-term delamination resistance. Amerisourcebergen.com - The company offers comprehensive unit dose products such as blister packaging that simplify scanning and support extended shelf life.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Blister Packaging Market in US Driver:

The cost benefits of blister packaging is one of the key drivers supporting the blister packaging market growth in the US.

is one of the key drivers supporting the blister packaging market growth in the US. The cost of over-the-counter drug packaging is estimated to be higher than the prescribed pharmaceutical products.

The pharmaceutical products are commonly packed in glass bottles, plastic bottles, and blister packs. Among all the three types of packaging, blister packaging is more economical throughout the supply chain of a pharmaceutical product.

The blisters packaging is more sustainable, as it creates fewer landfills compared with plastic and bottle packages.

The amount of energy and carbon emission during blister package manufacturing is lesser than in plastic and glass bottle manufacturing. These cost benefits of blister packaging are expected to influence the demand for blister packaging in the pharmaceutical industry in the US during the forecast period.

Blister Packaging Market in US Trend:

The emergence of contract packaging is one of the key blister packaging market trends in the US fueling the market growth.

is one of the key blister packaging market trends in the US fueling the market growth. Most of the contract manufacturers and packaging vendors are certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which maintains detailed standard operation procedures (SOP) and follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The contract packaging companies offer services such as barcoding, a process required by the FDA, where all drugs manufactured for medical use should be encoded with national drug barcodes.

If some of the medicines go off-patent, the production of generic medicines increases, and pharmaceutical manufacturers function at a high level of productivity. It is also difficult for pharmaceutical manufacturers to invest in the RD of innovative and customized packaging. Hence, the demand for contract packaging increases as contract manufacturers has the required infrastructure and skilled expertise. This is driving the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report .

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Blister Packaging Market in US Report - Buy Now!

Also, you can speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

The contract packaging market share is estimated to be valued at USD 17.29 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.3%. Download a sample now!

share is estimated to be valued at USD 17.29 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.3%. The plastic packaging market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 7.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.26%. Download a sample now !

Blister Packaging Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.23 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Â Andex Industries, Inc, Carton Service Inc., Combined Technologies Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Deufol SE, Honeywell International Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Â Lafayette Industries, Omnicell Inc., Rohrer Corp., Sinclair & Rush Inc., Sonoco Products Co., SouthPackÂ , Tekni Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Walter Drake Inc., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Thermoforming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Thermoforming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cold forming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Cold forming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cold forming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Cold forming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cold forming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Forming film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Forming film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Forming film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Forming film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Forming film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Lidding material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Lidding material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Lidding material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Lidding material - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Lidding material - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 55: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 58: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Exhibit 60: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: AmerisourceBergen Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 68: KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 69: KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Omnicell Inc.

Exhibit 71: Omnicell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Omnicell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Omnicell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Omnicell Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 75: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Tekni Plex Inc.

Exhibit 79: Tekni Plex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Tekni Plex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Tekni Plex Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 82: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 85: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.11 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 87: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 88: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 90: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Winpak Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Winpak Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 96: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 97: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio